Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Windy with isolated thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.