It seems barely remembered yet is so close by; about 45 miles from Lawton, America and so close to the retirement ranch of a great American, General Tommy Franks, a Field Artilleryman by trade who commanded the United States Central Command, overseeing all operations in a region of about 25 countries including the Middle East. Franks, at one time a Brigadier General at Fort Sill who led the Field Artillery School, led the attack on the Taliban in Afghanistan after the September 11th attack on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center some 19 years ago; then the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein. Think about that for a minute.
But this is not about General Franks, his leadership or his life. But it is about a little known or recognized slaughter which occurred in 1833, near here and near Roosevelt and Cooperton, now little more than dots on an Oklahoma map.
The site of the Cutthroat Massacre is about 2 ½ miles east of a marker just south of Cooperton…might be one of the least visited historical sites in our state. But it was a first rate massacre by an Osage War party of a Kiowa Camp, completely undefended when it occurred. The Kiowa encampment was comprised solely of women, the elderly and a very few warriors, as most were hunting buffalo while a few were on a raid of their own against the Utes. The Osage tracked the Kiowas to their encampment, having made their way through our own Saddle Mountain. Early in the morning, the Osage struck the camp against the defenseless Kiowas, though the few warriors tried to hold off the attack to buy time for the children, women and the elderly to flee. While courageous, the defense failed and about 150 Kiowas were killed. Near Roosevelt, near Cooperton, near us all. The Osage put the heads of their victims in camp cooking pots; discovered by the warriors when they returned, they found the camp destroyed and headless bodies lying where they had fallen.
The Osage suffered no casualties and captured prisoners, horses and sacred tai-me used to conducted the Kiowa Sun Dance. As fitting, the Kiowa replaced their chief for failing to defend his people.
Kiowa-Osage relations improved after a kidnapped Kiowa girl was reunited with her tribe. The tai-me was returned in 1835 and the United States negotiated a lasting peace between the tribes in 1837.
Little Bear recorded the massacre on his calendar. It was known to the Kiowas as “the summer that they cut off their heads”; and the location became Cutthroat Gap.
New Roosevelt, near Cooperton, near Lawton – the history of out Native American tribes is the history of Southwest Oklahoma.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.