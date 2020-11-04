As a small business owner, I am continually shocked and appalled by the lack of interest other small businesses have when it comes to customer service. Providing excellent customer service is what sets small businesses apart from large businesses. We have the opportunity to form relationships with our customers, to truly learn what they need, and find ways to provide it, either through our businesses or partner businesses.
Recently, we needed to call a plumber to our home. Having purchased a home warranty program with our house, we called in the needed repair. Once the request was received, we heard nothing for almost 48 hours. Finally, the plumber arrived. I was shocked this was the company the home insurance company chose to use. The plumber arrived in an unmarked van with no uniform. He had two simple jobs to complete, yet he took over 3 hours to complete the work.
Several times my husband caught him watching television on his phone. In addition, he needlessly wrote on the flooring. When working to repair a leak, he simply turned the water off and told us the repair was complete. Anxious to start laundry, I filled my washer and started a load. You can imagine my shock when there was first no water, and then a flood. I called the plumbing company, to find an answering machine. They waited until the late afternoon the following day to call and ask why I was unhappy. Once I could get the secretary to listen, she changed her tune. The owner waited until that evening to call. At that point, I knew I would receive no help and was forced to hire a second plumber. Understanding my distress, this new plumbing company was at my home in less than an hour and once the repairs were completed, cleaned up the mess.
As I explained to the owner of the first plumbing company that I could not wait any longer for repairs, I was told the leak was my fault and that I should have given them 48 hours to contact me for a second visit. I was shocked. The owner continued to bully and belittle me until he finally hung up. I was furious. How can any small business remain open with such a lack of service?
This experience is not unique to us, in fact, once we looked at Google reviews, we learned this plumber is known for this behavior. I reported him to the insurance company, and sadly, am still awaiting a call back from them. A service our realtor has put faith in to assist her clients with purchases has proven to be a rip off, or perhaps, even worse, a scam. I feel terrible for her, to put your name with a company and believe they will support your clients, only to have them take money for repairs not completed is horrible.
Customer service is priceless. A good review can make a business, a bad review can ruin a business. Our realtor worked tirelessly to help us find a second plumber. I will always remember that, and being told we can call and ask her for help at any time. I will recommend her to everyone I know. She is a prime example of quality customer service.
If you own a business, be sure to monitor the service your customers are receiving. Make sure you follow through on your promises and always leave your customers happier than when they first contacted you.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.