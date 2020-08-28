Curses! How to get ahead by swearing” was the provocative headline over a short article in an “Atlantic” magazine. Of course I read it.
After the first word, “Curses!” I half expected to read, “Foiled again!,” the melodramatic stage epithet spit out by dastardly 19th century villains.
This article was looking at modern day cursing — especially the four-letter word starting with an f and ending with a k that is now in such common use that kids probably don’t even know there was a time when it was the worst word that could be said.
It sure was when I was growing up. I’m not sure I ever even heard it out loud – although I knew it was bad. I do remember once seeing it scratched out in the dirt with a stick. Girls never never said it. Boys who did at school were sent to the principal’s office and expelled.
Now even small children are aware of its power. When my grandson was in pre-school, we were blowing soap bubbles over the kitchen sink. He accidently breathed in instead of out and got a mouthful of soap.
“Well,” I said. “You’ve already washed your mouth out with soap so you may as well say a bad word.” Without a moment’s hesitation, he said the F-word, leaving me speechless. I was astonished that he even knew the word, let alone that it was naughty.
I am old-fashioned enough that I am still offended by the F-word. I never use it myself– or so I thought. The other day, I was looking through some text messages to a good friend and discovered I had indeed used not just that one but four more swear words to express extreme frustration. “All this is enough to make me cuss,” I told her. And then I did. So much for the high road. In the 2013 movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street” the word was used more than 500 times – as a noun, verb, adjective, interjection and an affix. An affix, the article explained, is when it’s in the middle of another word.
The article said that psycho-linguists -those who study the mental aspects of language and speech — say that taboo words communicate emotional information more effectively than non-taboo words. They let us vent without getting physical. I, for one, would far rather hear a swear word than get a punch in the face.
Cursing appears to help us endure pain. But another study found that the more you swear, the less relief you get. Other studies have shown using lots of profanity helps factory workers build solidarity and to bond — that witty uses of coarse, casual profanity boosts morale and lowers stress among low-level workers in office settings.
Political speeches that include a mild expletive such as damn are thought to demonstrate passion except to skeptical audiences. We see some of that in this year’s presidential candidates. Most viewers, I think, appreciated Bernie Sanders irritated, “enough of your damn emails” to an annoyingly persistent moderator as “right on.”
“In short,” the article concludes, “Swear and swear often!” Unless you want a promotion, are prone to injury or trying to prove a (insert a curse word here) point.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.