Since March, my family and I have felt more and more isolated from the world. Because my dad and I fall into high risk categories, we are staying home more than ever. We are all feeling the effects of months of containment with only each other for company. I realized how desperate I was for a change of scenery, as on a drive to Fletcher, Oklahoma, I marveled at the beauty of hay fields. Hay fields are pretty, but they are by far not a majestic site.
With the onset of the dog days of summer, we have been unable to spend as much time outside as we would like, making the trapped feeling grow. I knew something had to give quickly or I feared for all of our sanity. At just the right moment, our neighbor began sitting in his garage every afternoon. Soon, other neighbors followed suit.
This may seem trivial, the idea of being excited that our neighbors are spending time outside, but for us it represented a community, a sense we were not alone, and that one day, things will return to normal. Every day, as I drive B home from school, we are greeted by smiles and waves from our newfound friends. I watched B’s reaction and was pleasantly surprised. She eagerly sought each person and gave an enthusiastic wave and large smile. B was rewarded with smiles, waves, and shouts.
As we pulled into the driveway, she told me how she looks forward to seeing our neighbors daily, their smiles brighten her day. Walking into the house, I understood what she meant. During uncertain times, times filled with racial inequalities, fear, unemployment, and hopelessness, the simple gesture of a friendly smile and wave is a found treasure we didn’t know we were missing.
These thoughts have been running through my mind for a few days now. I realized I am disappointed that these neighbors are not out when I leave for work, their smiles would start my day off on the right foot. Human beings were not meant to live alone, we were not meant for isolation, to be quite frank we are pack animals. With the onset of the pandemic fear and lack of trust began to rise. With more people home, it was harder to overlook the racial injustices shown on the news. The combination of an unstable economy, neighbor turning on neighbor, and the fear of an invisible disease has created the perfect storm for cliques to form, for people to turn their backs on others, for each of us to forget the value of differences.
The solution, to create connections. To find ways to connect with our neighbors and community. To no longer live within the walls of our homes, to expand past the internet. Imagine the joy that could be found in a conversation over a fence? Or the front porch laughter that could happen as we watch children ride their bikes? It is time for us to move past our fears, and in safe manners, create connections with our neighbors, to visit, share stories, recipes, and bad dad jokes.
I would like to challenge everyone who is home when school buses run, to sit on your porch and wave to the children. My daughter, a high school junior, can tell you the value of a friendly smile and wave.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.