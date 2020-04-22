As the days get longer, the sun brighter and the temperatures rise I find myself becoming more and more restless. I struggle concentrating on work and tasks. My spirit is listless, nothing is enough, yet I have no clue what I want. I appear to have a very large case of Spring Fever.
The current conditions, shelter in place, are only amplifying the way I feel. Knowing I should not go out, I should not do something only makes me want to do it more. It’s like when I diet and choose to keep the unhealthy snacks in the house, I hear them calling my name like the sirens of ancient Greece, and no matter how I fight, I find myself drawn to their sweet sounds. Only later, do I realize what I have done.
My family is in the same boat as me. Without school, work, and extracurricular activities, we are stumped on how to beat our Spring Fever. Emotions have run high; patience are low and stress is everywhere. Even my dogs are struggling. Rather than allow us to be at each other’s throats, my husband and I are working to find incentives and opportunities to use our restlessness.
Rick has taken over almost all of the dinner cooking. He has found a plethora of new recipes and added some much needed excitement to our plates. I am taking every opportunity I can to be outside, spend time with the dogs and write. These activities calm my spirit and in my many walks I can release my restless spirit. B has found new books and is working her way through several series. These activities are helping.
The best solution we have found is being honest. Rather than lashing out at each other we are naming our emotions, talking about how we feel, and what we need. Oftentimes someone else has a suggestion to help relieve the feelings, other times, just the act of talking helps. We have also learned there is such a thing as too much togetherness. We are spending a good chunk of each day alone, working on the projects we either need to work on or want to work on. Deciding to separate our work spaces was the wisest decision we have made to date.
I have heard so many people say this is a season, it will pass. Yes, this is true. But telling someone who is struggling that the struggle will pass is the same as brushing them off, not listening, or even worse, thinking their feelings are not valid. Truly listening to the complaint or feeling, offering a suggestion, or simply saying, “I hear you” lets the other person know you care and understand.
As we work our way through the pandemic and learn a new normal, practicing patience and truly hearing people will make this easier. Remembering that we are like plants and need fresh air, sunshine and plenty of water will help too. Being honest with ourselves and our families will make us closer. Each and every one of us is struggling right now. Supporting each other, offering a kind word or smile is a great way to let everyone know we are listening to them and their needs matter.
I love to hear from my readers. If you just want to say hi or even tell me how your day is going, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton