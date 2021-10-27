The other day, as I was mindlessly flipping through social media, I came across a post that spoke to me. The gist of the post was an elderly man who has lost everything, but was still happy. He was asked how he could still be happy. He replied that he didn’t pay attention to what was going on around him, but rather wrote his own news, he lived his life as news headlines.
The story stuck with me for days. I thought and thought about it, and realized how poignant the advice was. As people we view what happens in our lives as ordinary, nothing special. Instead, we think everything the news reports on is important, we give all our attention and glory to the headlines others create. What would happen if we gave that much attention and glory to what happens in our lives? What would it be like if we saw the moments in our lives as news headlines?
I haven’t watched the news in years. I read headlines to stay up to date, but for the most part I focus on what is happening in my community, looking for places to help. To make lasting change, to really leave an impact, we need to start where we are, with what we have, and invest. Our efforts will create a ripple effect, others will begin to do the same. Visitors from other communities will take the habit back with them, and so on. In my naive perspective, I believe we hold the power to change the world, to create the world we want. Together as a community, we can create the momentum and impact needed to change the world.
Deciding my philosophy on life, change and impact could truly work, I spent an afternoon living my life in headlines. Sitting outside, working, writing, I watched my puppy chase a butterfly. “Selina the brave, believing she could fly, chased a butterfly. She didn’t catch it, but she found the perfect stick.” “Raffy took advantage of the fall sun, finding the perfect spot to smell the breeze.” “Needing a change, Sara moved her office outside and was pleasantly surprised to find new inspiration.” “Friend shares Spotify Playlist with Sara and makes her day.”
Seeing the moments in my life as news headlines makes them so much more impactful, gives them more meaning, making me truly stop to soak up the memory. Each of us have daily moments in our lives that are newsworthy. Life is about the moments and the people who pass through, the memories we create, and the lives we impact. It’s not about what we leave behind. We should see the moments as worthy of headlines, we need to believe our moments are as important as what the news reports on, because they are.
The past months have been filled with change, emotion, and decisions. I won’t lie, my confidence has wavered, but every time I found myself low, someone passed through and reminded me of how amazing my life is. Having this is a true gift. We must always remind ourselves and our friends we are amazing and have accomplished amazing things. The next time you feel down, try giving the moments headlines. It will make you see them differently.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.