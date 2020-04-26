You’re holding in your hands the first “weekend” edition of The Lawton Constitution.
Friday, we announced that we’ll continue to publish news all seven days online, but the print product will only be produced five days each week.
This change is directly related to the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has created on the economy of Southwest Oklahoma. And, while we expect restrictions on shopping, visiting, fishing and even shaking hands may be moderated in the coming weeks, I believe the economic recovery will be a little more difficult.
As Oklahomans, we’ve seen our share of life-changing events. I’ve worked side-by-side with my newspapers as we recovered from 9/11, ice storms and the first ever-recorded F5 tornadoes. We’ve chronicled the heroes who stood in front of their communities to protect us, and the saints who led the recovery efforts to get us back to “normal”, even if normal looked different than it did before.
I realize it may be hard for some to understand why we had to make this change, so I hope you’ll let me try and explain.
First, newspapers are a business. We need to bring in more than we spend to stay viable. Generally speaking, newspapers rely on advertising for about 80 percent of their revenue. The rest comes from subscriber payments, printing editions for other communities (something we’ve started doing recently), and even recycling waste newsprint and used printing plates. But for most of the history of this business, it’s the support of advertisers that helped produce the news that comes to your door or your computer.
Now, the U.S. Small Business Administration recommends businesses invest between 7 and 12 percent of their budgets on advertising. Let’s just call it 10 percent for this discussion. And the investment by those businesses may be split into a variety of different areas — newspapers, radio, TV, billboards, websites and social media.
So, say your favorite business’s sales fell from $10,000 per month before COVID-19 to $3,000. IF they were able to maintain that 10 percent investment in promotion (and many can’t), their advertising budget just fell from $1,000 to $300. And, most likely, they divided that reduction across all the avenues they regularly use, and is replicated hundreds of times across our communities. It could be even worse for businesses not deemed “essential” and who were forced to close indefinitely.
The journalism we produce each day — more than any other news outlet we can proudly say — is directly underwritten by that advertising, both print and digital. We want to keep those journalists employed, as well the other staff who play a role in that effort. And in the spirit of transparency, that’s what’s driven us to make this change from printing seven days to five each week. We need to make sure The Constitution is healthy, to make sure we are here to serve.
Know we’re here to provide you with trustworthy and credible information about the most important things going on in our communities. Be proud when you cite an article in The Constitution. It’s a much higher level of quality than simply saying you “read it on the internet.” We specialize in not including the sensationalism and opinion that exists in much of today’s news. That’s an infection of a different type and one we’ve managed to “social distance” from for decades.
What can you do? Well, if you’re a subscriber, you’re already helping a lot, and thank you. But more importantly, support those local businesses all you can. If you see someone with an ad or an insert in this newspaper, please know that their patronage of our business, we think, means they support local news. We believe they place their ads with us, in part, because we produce a credible news product.
Personally, I wouldn’t want to have my business associated with some of the crazy stories shared online. So, go by your favorite local restaurant and place a to-go order. Buy a gift card, if you can, for one of the shops that can’t be open to the public. Email the owner and tell them you appreciate them and you’re looking forward to the day they reopen. I promise you, your support will not go unappreciated. And, yes, we hope you spend as much of your discretionary income as possible with businesses you see in these pages.
Beyond that, please continue to subscribe, and, while you’re at it, invite a friend to do the same. Or, if it’s within your means, sponsor a subscription for someone who cannot afford it.
As always, we know we’ll come out of this stronger. As Oklahomans, we always do. Thank you, and God bless you and yours.
David R. Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution.