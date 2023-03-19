I’ve always believed one of the most important elements to being a good leader in addition to relationship-building, is to develop important connections, connections within the community and within Great Plains Technology Center. Connections offer tremendous opportunities for leadership development. A critical component to leadership is to learn to connect with those whose support helps us to be better leaders. One of the most rewarding connections I have made as superintendent is playing a role in developing the future leaders of Great Plains Tech through our Aspiring Leaders Foundational Academy, ALFA

In January I shared some of the insights our current ALFA class discussed about the importance the connections they’ve developed have meant to them. This month I’m sharing more of their thoughts.