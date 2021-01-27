There is no denying that Google is the go-to search engine for most internet users. It’s so ubiquitous that we’ve turned it into a verb. Want to find out when Luke Perry was born, google it. Need a recipe for airfryer chicken, google. Curious about the size of the world’s largest gummy worm, give it a google.
But as much as we rely on Google to be at our beck and call whenever we need answers to our most esoteric questions, many people are distrustful of the tech giant and its endless data collection.
I’ve written at length about data privacy before, so I don’t want to dig too into the weeds on it, but most people understand that there are certain tradeoffs for using the products put out by companies like Google. One of those tradeoffs is the personal information that Google collects from us.
One of the biggest offenders is Gmail. Google uses Gmail to collect data about your shopping habits and shares it with third parties to more accurately target you for advertisement. Any time you buy something online and have the receipt sent to your email, Google scrapes that information and saves it into your personalized profile.
And I won’t even get into the problematic issues with Google’s policy around censorship and its anti-union stances.
The fact is, Google will always be a double-edged sword. But thankfully, despite its enormous size, alternatives to Google do exist for those that wish to seek them.
DuckDuckGo bills itself as the premier alternative to Google for privacy hounds. The website lists out its intentions plainly on its front page, billing itself as the anti-Google.
“Ever notice ads constantly following you around? That’s in part because Google tracks your searches and hides trackers on millions of websites. By contrast, our private search engine doesn’t track your searches and our DuckDuckGo browser extension and mobile app block Google’s (and many other companies’) trackers across the Internet,” the website says.
While DuckDuckGo serves as a good replacement to the Google search engine, that isn’t even Google’s worst offender. No, that would be Google’s Chrome web browser.
Google Chrome is one of the leading web browsers with great add-ons and fast speeds, but much like the search engine and Gmail, Chrome is gathering up your data bit by bit. While there are plenty of alternative web browsers out there, for privacy-minded individuals the go-to choice is Firefox.
Firefox and Chrome have long been in contention with each other, but a few years ago they split with Firefox becoming more focused on user privacy after concerns were raised about Google’s user tracking.
The great thing about Firefox is that it is a nonprofit. Unlike Google, Firefox has no incentive to sell its users data and actively works toward protecting it. Other options include Opera and Vivaldi for more internet savvy users.
Of course, no list of Google alternatives would be complete without a substitution for Gmail. For anyone looking to ditch Google as an email platform and switch to something with a little more privacy and security, you can’t go wrong with Outlook. Microsoft’s Outlook email platform includes privacy and security measures and zero space for targeted advertisements.
Google is a giant company, and a handful of users leaving it platforms isn’t going to affect their bottom line, but perhaps if enough people abandon ship in search of safer harbors the company might finally take a look at its policies and change them for the better.