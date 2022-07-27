Over the course of the past six months, I have been reminded time and time again that timing is everything. No matter how we may try to rush a situation, a relationship, or a business deal, the timing of the universe is everything. Once we understand this, and allow fate to take her course, our lives become infinitely easier.
I thought I had learned this lesson. I thought I knew that no matter how hard we hold on to something or someone, if it is not meant to be, it will not be. We cannot rush time, coax fate, or change the course of a relationship. Life happens in seasons, some blessings last for multiple seasons, while others are meant to only last one. The sweetness and beauty of the interaction will influence us throughout our entire lives.
Yet once again, I had to relearn these lessons. Fortunately, the people sent to teach me the lessons were filled with kindness, almost an uncanny understanding of my emotional need to stop the change and chaos that has filled my life for the past decade.
In the course of owning a business, I have wasted hours worrying about my decisions, regretting choices, and questioning my sanity. These hours could have been spent learning new skills, making connections, perfecting my pitch. Reflecting on choices and decisions with the intention of growing, of becoming a better person, is an amazing investment of time. Worrying will accomplish nothing. I know this, I teach this, and yet, with all the change of late, I wanted one thing I could control, one area of my life that felt in order, to be the thing I controlled. As I tried to work through a contract, my client reminded me over and over the value of understanding we cannot rush time.
The past two and a half years have taught me a lot about the people I allowed in my life. I came to understand the power toxic relationships and people truly have to destroy a person. I hit rock bottom, questioned my sanity, and wondered if I would survive. In my blackest moments, three friends were sent to me. Each one has so powerfully and positively impacted my life, I feared losing them. So when one, the one I am closest to, the person who quickly became my best friend, was transferred to a new duty station, I felt the despair and loneliness set in. I felt the darkness of depression calling to me, the fear of losing my friend, but I fought. I was determined to not allow the darkness to consume me again.
In my desperation to create normality, to find peace, and to enjoy these new and healthy relationships, I held on to everything with both hands. I dug my feet in, and felt that if I just continued on in the same fashion, I could force everything to remain the same. My fear of change prevented me from seeing the sweet rhythm of life, the meaning of change. Once I let go, allowed myself to flow with the rhythm of life, I slowly began to find myself and peace. Perhaps these friends are only meant to be in my life for a short time, yet the impact of what they taught me about myself and life will last forever. I can either choose to either honor the love they have given me, or reject the gift. As much as these men mean to me, I choose to honor their teachings and investment in me. Their lessons and love will remain with me forever.