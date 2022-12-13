Thunderstorms this morning, then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
The past month has explored some of the impacts of the 2022 Midterm elections and, until Friday, I planned to continue that theme. The problem is that life has gotten in the way. In this case, life is breaking political news. Kristen Sinema, a Democratic Senator from Arizona, has announced she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an Independent. What is she doing? Why would she do this? What does this mean for the Senate for the next couple of years? Let us examine it.
For the unfamiliar, let us start by explaining who Sen. Kristen Sinema is. Sen. Sinema was elected to the U.S. Senate from Arizona in 2018. Since being elected, she has attempted to seize the same find of “Maverick” reputation that former Arizona Sen. John McCain had. The main difference being that Sinema came at issues from a center-left approach while Sen. McCain was from the center-right.
She has become controversial among Democrats since Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. The last two years have seen a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate so for President Biden’s policies to pass he cannot lose a single Democratic vote. That has meant that conservative Democrats have had a lot of power because they get to set the limit of those policies. Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia is the poster child for this idea, but Sen. Sinema is in the same boat. What has distinguished the two from one another is that while Sen. Manchin has literal decades of experience demonstrating that he has always been this way, Sen. Sinema ran on a more Progressive platform than she has governed on.
There is also an attitude difference. Sen. Manchin has always seemed miserable about his role, even saying before the Midterm elections that he hoped it would not be 50-50 anymore. Sen. Sinema has gleefully embraced her role, even dancing on the floor of the Senate as she voted down a minimum-wage increase a few years ago. Finally, while no one would confuse Arizona with California, it is still a far more liberal state than West Virginia and many Democrats have expected more support from Sen. Sinema.
Why would Sen. Sinema do this? David Mayhew once said that you can understand the actions of people in Congress by understanding that they are, “single-minded seekers of re-election.” She would like to get re-elected to the U.S. Senate. Sinema’s term started in 2018, which means that she is now on the clock and will be on Arizona ballots in 2024. Her constant thumbing her nose at Democratic Party policy goals has made her unpopular among Democrats, particularly the Democrats who vote in Democratic primaries. If she faces a challenge from the Left in a Democratic Primary, she is likely to lose, and she knows it. By running as an Independent though, now she has but the party in a difficult position. Arizona is purple. Democrats have won a lot of races there recently but the margin of victory in those races is razor thin. If Sinema and another Democrat split votes, then that is going to be an easy pick-up for a Republican in 2024. If the race is ugly, it could even make an impact on the presidency.
Biden defeated Trump in Arizona by less than a percentage point. When a race is that close any small thing can make a difference, including a screwy Senate race. By getting ahead of this, Sen. Sinema hopes to undercut the state Democratic Party into not running another candidate. She is gambling that Arizona Democrats may hate her but they hate the Arizona Republican more.
This is going to be a fascinating thing to watch over the next two years. As a neutral political observer, this is a high-risk, high reward strategy. If I learned anything from the 2022 Midterm elections, it is that when you try something that has never been successfully done before, that we should view that with extreme skepticism. Sen. Sinema is trying to walk a fine line here. She is either a political iconoclast who is trailblazing an alternative to our polarized political society or she is one of the biggest fools who has ever managed to get themselves elected to Congress in the 200-plus years since the ratification of the Constitution. Whatever the case, it will be one of the “way-too-early” races that I am looking at in 2024.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.