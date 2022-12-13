The past month has explored some of the impacts of the 2022 Midterm elections and, until Friday, I planned to continue that theme. The problem is that life has gotten in the way. In this case, life is breaking political news. Kristen Sinema, a Democratic Senator from Arizona, has announced she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an Independent. What is she doing? Why would she do this? What does this mean for the Senate for the next couple of years? Let us examine it.

For the unfamiliar, let us start by explaining who Sen. Kristen Sinema is. Sen. Sinema was elected to the U.S. Senate from Arizona in 2018. Since being elected, she has attempted to seize the same find of “Maverick” reputation that former Arizona Sen. John McCain had. The main difference being that Sinema came at issues from a center-left approach while Sen. McCain was from the center-right.