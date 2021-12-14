Recently Representative Matt Gaetz (R.-Fla) told reporters that he had spoken to former President Trump about becoming Speaker of the House if the Republican Party takes control over the chamber in the 2022 Midterm elections.
Now if you have been paying attention to politics lately you may be aware that Donald Trump is neither an active member of the House of Representatives nor is he actively running for a seat in the House of Representatives. Is this even possible? Can someone outside of the House of Representatives become a Speaker of the House? What is the Speaker of the House? That is our topic today.
The Speaker of the House is the political head of the House of Representatives which is one of the two legislative chambers in the United States Congress. In that sense it is the counterpart of the Senate Majority leader both of whom control administrative and procedural functions in their chamber. The Speaker is the more powerful position. The reason for this is that the House has more administrative and procedural functions that the Senate. Being the rule enforcer is a much more powerful job when you have more rules to enforce. The Speaker rarely engages in floor debates but typically holds regular press briefings which allows them to get their messaging out to the public and the member of the House. It is also second in line of Presidential succession following only the Vice President of the United States. It is a big deal but as we will see Trump may not want it.
The Speaker of the House is one of the few Congressional leadership positions that is in the United States Constitution. The problem for this discussion is that while the Constitution does name the Speaker it gives us essentially no guidelines on the job at all. In Article I, Section 2 the Constitution says, “The House of Representative shall chuse their Speaker and other Officers.” (That is not a typo. The word choose is spelled that way in the Constitution. It was written in the late 1700s) That’s it. Now historically the Speaker of the House has always been selected from the members of the House of Representatives. The key thing for Representative Gaetz’s argument is that the Constitution does not require the Speaker to be a House member. So technically yes…. Donald Trump could be made Speaker of the House. If he was, he would not be a voting member of the House, but he could use some of the Speaker’s other powers in terms of controlling the calendar and assignment representatives to committees. If Donald Trump were selected, he would be the first “non-House member” to ever hold the position. That makes it seem unlikely, but it is worth noting that Donald Trump was the first man with no governing or military experience to ever get elected President. He is used to firsts.
It is also important to note the following: being Speaker does not maximize Donald Trump’s skillsets. I am not trying to make political points by saying this, but the act of governing was not Trump’s strong suit as a politician. Trump excelled at being the head of a movement. He was great at riling up his supporters. He was never great at building coalitions and brokering compromises between different groups within your own party. Former Speaker John Boehner described the job as trying to work with people that he himself described as ‘noisemakers’ and ‘knuckleheads’ and getting them to work with others.
The Speakership is not a glamorous position. There is a famous saying about how you should never see, “how the sausage gets made,” and the Speaker is the head chef of the entire enterprise. I taught a class on Legislative Process, and I assigned a book that simply covered the process by which a law goes from a bill submitted to Congress to ultimately signed by the President. It was over 500 dense pages and had no pictures or graphs. My students almost revolted. I almost revolted. It is not the kind of job for a “big-picture” kind of guy. It is the kind of job that attracts people who really enjoy getting into the nitty-gritty of specifics, programs, and dollar amounts. It is also thankless. No matter what you do you will face scrutiny from both the opposition party and from your own party. There is a reason that only one person, James K. Polk, ever served as President after being Speaker of the House. There is this idea out there that if Trump were Speaker, it would be a way to get him back into the Presidency but unless there is a massive sweep in the upcoming midterm elections the Republican Party will not have enough votes to impeach President Biden. It is also confusing to me on what President Biden has done to warrant impeachment.
Speaker Trump is an idea that should remain just that, an idea. If you are opposed to Trump, then you should oppose this because of his lack of experience as a legislator and his personal politics. If you are a Trump supporter, you should oppose it because becoming Speaker makes Trump a less appealing candidate for the Presidency in 2024.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.