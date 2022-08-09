Recently two public school systems were downgraded to “accredited with a warning” for violations of last year’s HB 1775. HB 1775 is the so-called “anti-CRT” bill which I have written about in this column before. Tulsa Public Schools was investigated by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and was found to have not directly violated the law, but the Education Department recommended punishment anyway. At issue was a seminar that was only shown to teachers in the district.

Mustang self-reported an HB 1775 violation but was given the same punishment as Tulsa for the sake of “consistency” according to the state board of education. In this column I want to discuss what this means about education in Oklahoma and eat a little crow.