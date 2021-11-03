As fall has settled in, life has slowly begun to form a new normal, peaceful routines are settling in, and time with family and friends is returning. I am grateful for this new normal, the ability to spend time with those I care about, to be out and about, to celebrate life.
Adjusting to this new normal is a challenge, as much as I hated the changes the pandemic brought, I had settled into a new routine, and became accustomed to a quieter life. Less time out meant I had time to pursue new hobbies, to be creative, to make things. All activities I relished with gusto. Spending quiet afternoons with my dogs allowed me to slow down, focus, reflect, and grow. I was able to read again, rediscovering my passion for historical fiction.
As much as I worked to create a life I could enjoy, I missed the socialization, time with friends, volunteering. Being grateful for the opportunities I had, the hobbies I picked up, and the lessons learned, remaining positive was sometimes a challenge. I learned homes can quickly become too small, there is such a thing as too much time together, and opposites don’t always work out. I struggled to maintain a positive attitude, maintain my motivation, and often, it was nothing but sheer determination that drove me forward.
Looking back, I did not enjoy the changes the pandemic brought as much as I could have. I definitely could have learned more, spent more time investing in my child, and worked harder to grow as a person. Yet I am grateful for what I did gain. This gratitude is driving me forward, helping me to maintain a positive attitude as I learn to adjust to the new normal, and being out. I am also determined to enjoy every moment, even the small ones as much as possible.
Taking advantage of every opportunity, every moment, and every joy, I am determined to end this year with as many memories as possible. Time moves faster with every minute, the chaos of life threatens to swallow the moments and small joys, the memories we could make are lost to meetings, to-do lists, and endless chores. Stopping to enjoy a beautiful sunrise isn’t going to make me late, or keep me from completing my to-do list. Taking an afternoon to spend with my child won’t keep me from achieving my goals. Making new friends, learning about different lives won’t stop my progress. Rather all these moments, these memories will make my life richer, better, and help me to achieve more.
Walking away from the fear and stress of the past year, looking forward to a more meaningful existence, a peaceful life spent gathering memories and enjoying moments excites me. Will I struggle with time management, work more than I should, and forget to breathe? Most definitely. What I do know is that I am capable of changing, growing, and learning. I have it in me to start again, to do better, to become a better person.
Moving forward is not going to be easy. Some have lost everything, some are struggling with anger, fear, and uncertainty. Parts of life are gone forever, things will never go back to the way they were. Yet what we must remember is that the phoenix rises from the ashes. Loss brings beauty and new opportunities. Together we can take these first steps.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.