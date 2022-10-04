The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma works throughout the year to create sustainable change in our community and improve the lives of others. We proudly support 20 local non-profit agencies who provide services to our most vulnerable neighbors. Because of our community’s support and the dedication of our funded partners, nearly 70,000 people in need received assistance in 2021 through 23 programs funded by United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s annual campaign. Furthermore, over the last 10 years the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma has contributed over $13,500,000 to the local community through its campaign efforts. The largest contributing group are employees of our local businesses that choose to give from their paychecks through payroll deduction campaigns.
This year, our annual campaign goal is $1,350,000, which is roughly a 9.5 percent increase over last year’s pledges. We have committed ourselves to reaching this ambitious goal to continue supporting and responding to the growing needs of our funded partner agencies during this time of rapid inflation. Every dollar counts and truly makes a difference to those in need.
Consider that the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in July that the average cost of all grocery items increased 13.3 percent year over year. Additionally, items such as cereal, baby food, and chicken were all up more than 15 percent with the price of eggs leading the way by being up over 38 percent.
It’s no secret that the underprivileged are most affected by these price increases. We believe that this will cause members of our community to miss meals, go without prescriptions drugs, and/or forego necessary medical care for the first time in their lives. For this reason, there was no responsible choice other than to increase our goal by this amount. We know that to raise less would result in a drastic cut to our partner agencies’ budgets when demand for their services is trending to reach a generational high.
But a goal doesn’t make itself, it requires support from the entire community. The good news is that the community has responded with resounding support. On September 9th we hosted our annual Blue Tie Gala for the first time since 2019. This event was our official campaign kickoff and to say it was a success is an understatement. We can’t thank enough the number of volunteers and sponsors who made the event possible. The gala was sold out and generated the much-needed revenue to jumpstart our campaign.
Additionally, companies throughout our community have begun their campaign kickoff events. We have seen everything from pie-in-the-face fundraisers (in which I received a pie in the face) to golf tournaments to homemade dessert auctions. These fun events also include a very important message about the United Way and its partner agencies.
You may be asking, “How can I help?” Keep the positive momentum going, share this message with your friends and loved ones. If you aren’t a donor, consider giving. If your employer doesn’t offer payroll deduction, ask them to consider it. If you’re a current donor, consider increasing your pledge by 10 percent. Last but certainly not least, reach out to myself or the United Way office with suggestions or opportunities to share the message. Our community is depending on us.
Mark E. Scott is Campaign Chair 2022-2023 for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.