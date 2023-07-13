Priestley, J.B. (1970. The Edwardians. Harper & Row. Even my father, a very different type, intelligent, brave, public-spirited, could not altogether escape the infection of “a reputation”, simply because he too had emerged, not without self-discipline and sacrifice, from a working-class background. We had a deep affection for each other, and the only sharp resentment arrived in my middle teens when I began to strike out for myself — coming home too late, wearing odd clothes, being seen with girls, usually older than myself, and so forth. My father’s cry was “What are the neighbors going to think?”, a question that did not worry me then and has never troubled me at any time since. But my father, a schoolmaster, in spite of — perhaps because of — his advanced views, had to look respectable, getting up early on Sunday mornings to put on his frock coat for Sunday School (he was superintendent) and chapel, while many of his relatives and mine (on my mother’s side, and a feckless lot) were lying in and then going out, dressed anyhow, for beer.

Pretty wordy paragraph about teenage rebellion. It pretty well stayed intact in reference to the youth of today. The Edwardian period of history ran from 1901 with the crowning of England’s King Edward VII, through 1914, just before the start of World War I. Lots of exciting things happened early on: Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, invention of the radio, man’s first airplane flight.

