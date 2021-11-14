What’s a ‘wet rain?’”
I found my confused self saying that to a staff co-worker at a newspaper in another state several years ago.
Storms were rolling through and she’d come into the office telling us that day’s was a really “wet rain.”
I wasn’t the only one who was mystified.
Well, it’s when the wind is blowing really hard and, even if you have an umbrella, you get wet because it blows in underneath. That’s a wet rain. I’m paraphrasing the quote, but that was pretty much the explanation.
We all just kind of looked at her, still at a loss for words.
“You’re so pretty,” one co-worker finally said.
“You’re so pretty” had become that staff’s go-to response if someone said something particularly ridiculous. That compliment kind of gave them something to say instead of telling the individual what they really thought. It was all in good fun and “You’re so pretty” was uttered in our department multiple times each week. Think of it as the equivalent of a Southern lady’s “Bless your heart” courtesy rejoinder. They may really wish blessings on your heart, but the meaning goes deeper.
But as I thought about it, “wet rains” aren’t the only oxymorons we deal with. We have stupid smart people, those with a lot of intelligence but lacking the good sense God gave a goose. And of course there’s the reverse as well. Though I’d never call them stupid, I’ve met more than my share of really intelligent people with no formal education. A diploma, as we all know, doesn’t necessarily equal intelligence.
There are also great deals that are expensive. It seems any time you’re making a major purchase and you have a fixed price in mind, a sales person will tempt you with some sort of enhancement that’s really a great deal that ultimately blows your budget. You may have gotten a great deal, but you also spent quite a bit more than you planned.
I also consider things like speed “limits” in big city rush hour traffic little more than a cruel taunt. Sure, that’s the limit. You’ll never get to go that fast, but wouldn’t it be nice if you could?
I was involved in a discussion recently about a hot-button political issue when one person stated they were OK being “excluded.” (I think there was some sarcasm intended in that statement.) Though there were multiple avenues available that would have allowed participation, they rejected them all. In my mind, they had excluded themselves.
I resisted the urge to point out the inconsistency in the statement. But I was good. Mom always said “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”
I’m one of those for whom the perfect witticism comes long after the initial conversation and I realized later what I should have said.
“You’re so pretty.”
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.