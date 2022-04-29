Whatever” is the word that annoyed the most people in 2010 — 47 percent of Americans, according to a Marist College poll. I don’t know if that has now been superseded by another annoying word — but it still annoys me.
If there is a conversational stopper, “whatever” is it. When we offer an opinion to someone, or ask a question, being answered with an indifferent, “whatever,” is like being whacked in the face with a cold, wet towel.
But that doesn’t bother me nearly as much as all the “you knows,” people puncture their speech with — which also bothers another 25 percent of those polled — second only to “whatever” as a speech irritant.
Listening on my car radio to a man being interviewed about global warming, I was dismally reminded of how maddening this speech habit is. Every sentence had at least one, “you know” — and that’s all I heard. I was amazed when he was identified as a well-known writer and documentary film maker I had, up to that moment, found interesting.
Famous and well-educated people interviewed on TV do the same thing. They interrupt themselves in every sentence with “you knows,” and I am sitting there yelling back, “No, I do not know! That’s why I’m watching you. You’re supposed to be telling me so I will know but I won’t ever know because you’re asking me if I know!”
The best athletes — those who get interviewed after the games — are notorious “you knowers.” Asked how he felt about making the winning touchdown, the college running back will pant, “I was just, you know, doing my, you know, best, you know, for the team. ...” and on and on. And I’m wondering, “How can I, who have never played football, let alone been a running back making the winning touchdown, possibly know?”
Then those star players go on to pro ball and since they didn’t even finish college and apparently flunked basic English, still don’t know why they won or lost but have to ask us if we know.
I hate radio call-in shows, mainly because it takes so long for a caller to wrap his words around a coherent thought, most of those words being, “You know?”
“What I just wanted, you know, to say, was that the president should, you know ...”and right there, his assuming I know what he thinks makes me shout: “Like I care, you know, what you think. You babbling moron,” and turn the station to the weather.
I have heard ministers ask us over and over if we know. If we did, would we be there?
I have heard speeches and lecture so full of “you knows” that I forgot the subject.
There is one category seldom guilty of this speaking sin: politicians. As much contempt as most are held in, politicians do not ask their audiences if we know. These orators are often accused of speaking with silver, forkéd tongues — but at least a deluge of “you knows” aren’t running off each of them.
I propose a solution. Every time we are having a conversation, at the first, “you know,” we interrupt firmly with a, “No, I do not know.” Actually I have tried this. Usually it discombobulates the speaker into a stammering silence. When a speaker addresses a group, at each and every, “you know?” every irritated person in the audience replies, “No! I don’t know.”
Or, whatever.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.