I’ve never been much of an Anglophile and, to be honest, never really understood the fascination. I was rooting for Prince Phillip to reach his centennial birthday, much like I did Betty White. But that’s about it.
However, I am a fan and student of history and I have to say I developed a new appreciation of Queen Elizabeth of late. My wife and I watched “The Crown” earlier this year and I learned a lot. I began to see her as someone who never really wanted the “job”, but once it was hers she appears to have been fully committed to performing her role to the absolute best of her ability. And was for over 70 years. Only France’s Louis XIV served a sovereign nation longer.
If nothing else, she served as a stalwart example of commitment and dedication to a cause.
But her impact would appear to go far beyond just being a bit player on the world’s stage. Most of us watch history unfold from the sidelines. The Queen was woven into the very fabric. Think about it. What other world leader held sway on the issues of the day for 70 years? Never expected to reign, her succession was only made possible when King Edward abdicated in 1936 after less than a year on the throne and his brother – Queen Elizabeth’s father – became monarch.
She would have been old enough to watch her father acting in his official capacity through World War II, she was forced to manage the dissolution of much of the British empire as former colonies around the word sought independence from British rule.
But among the more poignant tales I’ve heard last week were ones that humanized her. Famous for the British “stiff upper lip” former President Bill Clinton pointed out how “When her own marriage had problems, she felt pain. When her children were troubled, it bothered her, as a mother and as the representative of the country in terms of what it would do to the crown. I’m telling you, she knew that her job was to keep the United Kingdom united, to keep the United Kingdom on track with America. There’s something to be said for someone who wants to keep the show on the road, and Queen Elizabeth did. And by and large, she succeeded, often against all the odds.”
She had personal dealings with four popes, 13 U.S. presidents, nine Russian leaders and 16 British prime ministers. Looking over the list of world leaders she met is staggering in its breadth. Churchill, Tito, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Gandhi, Reagan, Gorbachev, Mitterand and Putin. Tributes came from Bill Gates, Mick Jagger, and Elton John, Helen Mirren, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Tim Cook, Cher, William Shatner and Ozzy Osbourne.They also included two Beatles (Ringo and Paul) and two starship Enterprise crewmembers (Capt. Kirk and Lt. Sulu). Well, let’s just say that’s a true cross-section.
Only a few of us have the chance to carry such influence. I just want my children and grandchildren to be good people, for my work to have had some positive impact on the communities where I’ve lived.
But Queen Elizabeth? She cast a pretty long shadow for someone who was only five foot three.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.