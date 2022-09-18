Britain Queen

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England on July 15, 2022.

 Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File

I’ve never been much of an Anglophile and, to be honest, never really understood the fascination. I was rooting for Prince Phillip to reach his centennial birthday, much like I did Betty White. But that’s about it.

However, I am a fan and student of history and I have to say I developed a new appreciation of Queen Elizabeth of late. My wife and I watched “The Crown” earlier this year and I learned a lot. I began to see her as someone who never really wanted the “job”, but once it was hers she appears to have been fully committed to performing her role to the absolute best of her ability. And was for over 70 years. Only France’s Louis XIV served a sovereign nation longer.