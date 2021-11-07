That’s not fair,” I said in frustration. That’s the first time I remember uttering those words. It was Halloween night 1983 and I was in middle school. Earlier in the day, all my friends had talked about where they were going to meet up. As middle school students, the night’s plans were not focused on trick-or-treating. We were way too cool for that kid stuff. Instead, everyone was going to meet up and go “egging” and “shaving-creaming” through the neighborhoods.
Yes, it’s juvenile and silly, but it was a long-standing tradition in my hometown and I was looking forward to being a part of it. After all, I was 13 and it was time to have some fun. My dad, un-shockingly, wasn’t buying it. Instead, he held strong to his role of fun killer.
“Where do you think you are going?” was his question. I responded I was going to meet up with my friends and would be home by curfew. I figured it wouldn’t work but I tried partially answering his question anyway, choosing to leave out the details I knew he wouldn’t approve. “What will you be doing?”, my dad asked. Of course, he wouldn’t be distracted by my half-answer. I could always count on him for the follow-up questions. Living in a small town, there was no sense lying about it, because in a small town, everyone knows everyone’s business. Worse yet, everyone is more than happy to talk about it. That being the case, I told him about my plans. His response, “No, you won’t being doing that tonight. You will be staying home.”
“That’s not fair,” I responded. Like any kid, I continued to whine in a desperate attempt to try and change his mind. “All my friends are getting to go, their parents don’t care, so why couldn’t I go too,” I complained. My dad didn’t give in to my nagging. I recall him explaining how as long as l was living in his house, I had to follow his rules. Who did this guy think he was?
All these many years later, I now know exactly who he was. He was my dad. He was an authority figure in my life. He was someone interested in my development into a responsible adult. He was less concerned whether or not I thought he was fair or I was his friend. He instead concerned himself with what kind of an adult would I become. I didn’t like his rules; much less did I always understand them. Even so, I never doubted he loved me and that made all the difference.
I eventually accepted the reality he was the dad and I was the kid and that is just how it was. Kids aren’t much different today. They can be selfish, self-centered and naïve. Many resent all types of authority figures. Most detest being told no and none like not getting their way. Kids have access to make their voice heard like never before not just locally but globally. Kids today are empowered with more information than they know how to process and handle and that makes the role of caring adults in their lives so vitally important.
Kids today need instruction. They need discipline and guidance. Most importantly they need the love and support of an adult. If you want to make a difference, a real difference, find an opportunity to mentor a young person. Be an encourager to someone inside or outside your family. Sure, they may see you as a “fun killer” at times but I can promise you, the fact you are willing to make them a priority will be something that will change the course of their life forever. We all have likely heard the line, “the children are our future” and it’s true. The question for all of us is, what kind of future do we want?
Corey Holland is assistant superintendent at Cache Public Schools.