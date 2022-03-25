The thrifty Scotsman who was my husband brought home three watermelons because they were 3 for $1.99; pitchers with the handles missing from a sidewalk sale and left-handed fielder’s gloves for right-handed sons because they were a quarter each.
So when we wandered into a bookstore, I was not surprised to find us heading toward a table marked, “SALE! Drastic markdowns!”
Immediately, I discovered a $12.95 book of obscene limericks on sale for $8. The book was fantastic. You could open it anywhere and be shocked.
But my thrifty Scotsman had spotted a better buy with a bright orange cover on sale for 75 cents — a book on monsters, both real and imaginary, which interested me about as much as a book on the delights of the common cold. I have never appreciated monsters, either real or imaginary.
Not that I read it. I can be as narrow minded as the next person so I refused to look at it. But I heard about it. It was my husband’s bedside reading material for a week. You don’t pay 75 cents for something and then not use it.
I would be lying there reading something educational like “Women in Management” when he’d urge me to look at a picture of a woman with four eyes and four arms.
“I don’t wanna look at a woman with four eyes and four arms,” I would protest. “I want to read about women with two eyes and two arms who become effective managers.” He ignored my protest.
I peeked at the picture. “Aaaarrgggh,” I moaned. It was a 1679 engraving by Schmuck. Who else? I also had to see the “monster of horrible aspect” from 1557 and the “monster born in Ravenna in 1512.”
He progressed through succeeding evenings to “some curious monsters” and moved on to extraordinary monsters and prodigies,” which made me squint my eyes shut as tightly as possible.
Next came “Wild Men of the Woods” and “Monsters of the Deep.” I kept my eyes covered with my pillow.
Eventually we got to giants and dwarfs and I worked up a polite interest. Although giants never came into general social acceptance until the invention of pro-basketball, dwarfs were prized for cheering up kings and queens.
Were Goliath alive today, he wouldn’t have to dodge rocks. Somebody would hand him a round ball, point him toward a basket and he’d be a sports hero.
The book ended with Tom Thumb, the 27-inch dwarf made famous by Barnum of circus renown. In England, Tom was kissed by a million females but lived anyway to retire on a fortune.
Tom Thumb interested me more than monsters. But I kept thinking how we could have been reading all those limericks instead.
I still have the monster book, wondering if we got our 75 cents worth out of it. And sometimes I wonder: Would 4 eyes and 4 arms make a better manager?
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.