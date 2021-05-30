And so ends the worst part of the year.
I didn’t used to have a “worst part of the year”. I think I’ve developed it as I’ve gotten older and grumpier. I’m referring to that stretch between Jan. 1 and Memorial Day in which there were no three-day weekends. I’ve always appreciated my downtime, but as I’ve gotten older, it’s become even more precious.
Hence, my dread at the beginning of the year, knowing it would be a long haul to Memorial Day, that weekend designed to honor military personnel who have died in performance of their duties and the traditional start of summer.
(In fairness, we added Good Friday as a holiday this year, and it was a welcome break, but reaching Memorial Day still seems like a milestone.)
But I think it’s a combination of a little more sunshine (and temps that have been amazingly mild this year), greenery returning after February’s deep freeze, and the forward-looking anticipation of summertime, Fourth of July, and Labor Day that always keeps things a little more lively this time of year.
And, of course, the fact that things are a little more “normal.”
Last year, even three-day weekends were missing something as we were all locked down, many not working, businesses struggling and travel strongly discouraged. Vaccines, at that point, were beyond the horizon, political turmoil was building to a boiling point, we were caught in the middle of a mask maelstrom where somehow your level of intelligence was judged by whether you believed government reports or whether it was some huge deep state attack on personal freedoms in general.
You weren’t supposed to travel. Shops and restaurants were closed, graduations were virtual, reunions were non-existent and, for a while, you weren’t even supposed to take your boat out on the lake (even though being outdoors was a recommended activity).
I don’t know about you, but even if you’re not able to go anywhere, this is better. People just seem to be in a better mood, generally. Even though I’ve significantly reduced my social media usage of late, the comments I do see don’t seem as strident as before. I think the stress of the previous 12 months made everyone a little punchy.
My wife and I were actually able to get away for a few days recently. Crowds at one of our favorite destinations weren’t what they’ve been, but restaurant staff said things were improving. You could tell, from their standpoint, how pleased they were about that, their livelihood depending on people taking a break and getting away. While talking to several, it was obvious they were very appreciative of the customers they had, even if fewer than normal.
Most of you, I hope, will have the benefit of a three-day weekend, get to venture out, see some family or just take a deep breath. And, as you take that deep breath, try to remember it’s about the sacrifices of few which benefit many.
Perhaps, just perhaps, this weekend ends the “winter of our discontent” and dawns the “summer of our fulfillment.”
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.