I read an article in the “New Yorker” about Frederick Douglas who, the critic Adam Gopnik wrote, has been called the greatest American of the 19th century. Gopnik was reviewing a new biography by David W. Blight, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” which he described as “a kind of palimpsest.”

I liked that word — “palimpsest” — but had no idea what it meant so I looked it up. A palimpsest is a manuscript on which the original writing has been effaced to make room for later writing. I was pretty sure I knew what effaced meant but I checked to make sure. Effaced means erased.

Tags

Recommended for you