I read an article in the “New Yorker” about Frederick Douglas who, the critic Adam Gopnik wrote, has been called the greatest American of the 19th century. Gopnik was reviewing a new biography by David W. Blight, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” which he described as “a kind of palimpsest.”
I liked that word — “palimpsest” — but had no idea what it meant so I looked it up. A palimpsest is a manuscript on which the original writing has been effaced to make room for later writing. I was pretty sure I knew what effaced meant but I checked to make sure. Effaced means erased.
Douglas wrote his own life story three times, the article said, each time with a different purpose and biographer Blight had to sift, sort and weave between all three for his material, thus the result of a palimpsest.
I doubt if I remember this word, though, as it has fairly limited use. I am trying to think of a way to work it into casual conversation. “Read any good palimpsests lately?” is a possibility unless the person I am trying to impress jumps to the conclusion I was talking about pornography.
And I had read a book, “The Evangelicals,” by Frances Fitzgerald who had won the Pulitzer for her 1972 book, “Fire in the Lake.”
In “The Evangelicals,” the “New York Review of Books” said, Fitzgerald answers the recurrent question, “Where did the right-wing zealots come from?” Fitzgerald says, “There is no mystery. They have always been here. We were just not looking at them.”
So in “The Evangelicals,” Fitzgerald starts with the revivals that swept across the English-speaking world and northern Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries and takes us through the victory of Donald Trump.
It’s an important and interesting history book to read. But what slows it down — besides the fact that at 636 pages, it is way too long — is that she never uses a common word if she can come up with one longer or more obscure.
Words like taxonomy instead of the familiar classification; hegemony instead of (the theory of knowledge); epistemology instead of (abandonment of a religious or political belief); eschatology instead of (“end times”); pietistic instead of (religious devotion) — and so on. I also had to google how to pronounce them.
While I learned so much from this book and strongly recommended it to family and many friends, I was constantly irritated by having to stop reading to look up still another word.
I love words — reading them, writing them and learning new ones. But if I have to stop reading something to look up the meaning of a word often enough to become grouchy about it, I have to conclude that (1) I am not educated enough to read this book or (2) the writer is at fault for a too highfalutin vocabulary. Or both.
I am trying to think of a sentence using taxonomy, hegemony, epistemology, eschatology and pietistic and then try it out on someone like me.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.