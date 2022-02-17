Some words for warriors apply to all who may be warriors in uniform or simply warriors fighting our way through other jobs or professions, or simply through our day-to-day lives. Here’s a few of my favorites.
1. “A man who will not protect his freedom does not deserve to be free.” — Douglas MacArthur
2. “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” — President John F. Kennedy
3. “The badge of rank which an officer wears on his coat is really a symbol of servitude — servitude to his men.” — Gen. Maxwell Taylor
4. “You must acquire the Warriors soul.” — George S Patton
5. “When a Soldier was injured and could not get back to safety, his buddy went out to get him, against his officers orders. He returned mortally wounded and his friend, which he had carried back, was dead. The officer was crying. “I told you not to go,” he said. “Now I’ve lost both of you, it wasn’t worth it.” The dying young soldier replied, ”But it was, sir, because when I got to him, he said, ‘Jim, I knew you’d come.’” — Leslie D. Westmoreland
6. “War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things; the decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks nothing is worth war is much worse. A man who has nothing which he is willing to fight for, nothing which he cares more about than he does about his personal safety, is a miserable creature who has no chance of being free, unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.” — John Stewart Mill
7. “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” — Theodore Roosevelt
8. “It is a great and wonderful world.” — Kim Kipling
9. “The soldier’s heart, the soldier’s spirit, the soldier’s soul, are everything. Unless the soldier’s soul sustains him, he cannot be relied on and will fail himself and his commander and his country in the end.
It is not enough to fight. It is the spirit which we bring to the fight that decides the issue. It is morale that wins the victory.
Morale is the state of mind. It is steadfastness and courage and hope. It is confidence and zeal and loyalty. It is élan, esprit de corps and determination.
It is staying power, the spirit which endures in the end; the will to win.
With it all things are possible; without it everything else, planning, production, and preparation, count for nothing.” — George C. Marshall
And last, and author unknown…
10. “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”
So as we read that Lawton has experienced the largest decrease in population in the state of Oklahoma in the past year, that our education system is failing, that our revenue from sales tax is the result of failed malls and online shopping, we really should not be totally dismayed. We will survive, persevere and thrive. It is in Lawtonians and in our nature. Press on.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.