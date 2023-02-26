The list of things that bug me seems to get longer as I get older. I fear for my wife as my descent into “curmudgeon-dom” progresses.

I’ve written before that I have an affinity for words. Words mean things, and I choose specific words for specific reasons. One of the biggest arguments I ever got in was after being sent to the store once upon a time for whole pecans. When I returned home the assignor was aghast that what they received were still encased in the shell. “You KNEW I was making a pie,” I was told. “I don’t have time to crack pecans.”

