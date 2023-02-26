The list of things that bug me seems to get longer as I get older. I fear for my wife as my descent into “curmudgeon-dom” progresses.
I’ve written before that I have an affinity for words. Words mean things, and I choose specific words for specific reasons. One of the biggest arguments I ever got in was after being sent to the store once upon a time for whole pecans. When I returned home the assignor was aghast that what they received were still encased in the shell. “You KNEW I was making a pie,” I was told. “I don’t have time to crack pecans.”
I pointed out that those were, indeed, “whole” pecans and the next time I was in the store, I pointed to the bag they thought I’d bring home, labeled “pecan halves.” I felt vindicated.
But I place almost as much attention on pronunciation as I do spelling or definitions, and certain ones kind of raise the hair on my neck.
“Eckcetera” is one. Et cetera comes from Latin to mean “and the other things.” But it’s “et”, not “eck”. I once had a friend who wanted to “ax” you a question. That drove me nuts. Or beginning a thought with “anyways” instead of anyway.
Of course some people want to “warsh” the dishes instead of wash them. And a lot of this is regional dialect, I know. I was fortunate that my native Texan mother had ditched her accent, if she ever really had one, and was intent that I speak well, write well and at least to appear intelligent. (No bets will be taken on how she’d feel about that today.)
It’s “MIS-chuh-vus”, not “mis-CHEE-vus, people are afflicted with prostate cancer, not prostrate. Which I guess would be correct if you were lying down. And, to be completely honest I almost wrote “laying” there. The editor across the building will tell you I frequently will write about a person “that” did something, instead of “who” did something. And I’m horrible in my reference of this week, when I mean last week.
Online, lots of my contacts will post something along the lines of “Welp. It finally happened.” The Oxford Dictionary is kind, reporting that it’s a “non-standard” spelling of “well, typically used to convey resignation or disappointment.”
But if I could fix one, I want it to be Lawton. Now, I’m not a native Lawtonian, so correct me if I’m wrong. But isn’t it LAW’-tun, not LAW-uhn. There’s a T in there and I don’t think it’s meant to be silent.
I’m certain someone right now is thinking “No. The Ts not silent, but you should be.”
Welp, I guess I’ll just warsh my hands of the subject, and ax no more questions, eckcetera.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.