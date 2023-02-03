Women say “um” more often than men. Men say “uh” more. I read this in “The Atlantic” which prompted me to google who says um and who says uh — and why. And why anybody cares except when we are having to listen to someone excessively polluting their speech with one or the other.
Wikipedia gives us the traditional explanation that uhs, ers and huhs are speech disfluencies — speech fillers not having a purpose or formal meaning. They occur regularly in everyday conversation — sometimes up to 20 percent of a conversation.
“Huh,” Wikipedia reports, may be the most recognized syllable in the world, crossing geography, language, cultures and nationalities.
But now, researchers and linguists are coming up with broader interpretations. Linguist Mark Lieberman believes saying “um” or”uh” gives signs about the speaker’s gender, language skills and life experience.
Personally, it drives me crazy to hear someone say, “I mean” and “you know” and, especially, “like.” Sometimes it is so annoying that I stop listening to what they’re saying and count how many times they’ve said whichever irritating word or words it is.
But some researchers insist that it’s not that the speakers can’t hold a conversation or gather their thoughts but that they are more likely to be empathetic and care about their listener.
No! I argue. They are not. That is like saying babies learning to walk go slow because they don’t want to wear their mamas out.
Researchers also found that women and girls use these verbal tics more often than men. Maybe. I’m thinking about all those TV interviews with football players where every other phrase is, “you know.”
A on-line writer on Jezebel reports from a University of Texas study that saying “uh,” “um” and “like” means you’re literally an awesome person — that you’re thoughtful and conscientious and care about the honesty of your speech.
We need to consider what the speaker is trying to do, according to the study. They’re letting us know that what they are saying is not 100 percent unadulterated truth. They’re letting us know that some details have been removed.
I don’t buy this theory. I think people who liberally sprinkle, “ums,” “uhs, ”“you knows”, “I means” and “likes” through their conversations like chickenfeed around the hen house are just lazy, thoughtless speakers.
Researchers, though, believe the explanation is that “conscientious people are generally more thoughtful and aware of themselves and their surroundings and so it makes sense that conscientious people use these annoying words and phrases more often.
Uh...um...whatever.
Back to the assertion that dudes say, “uh”; ladies say “um.” I’ve been trying to listen to myself. First, it’s not easy to talk and listen at the same time. Second, I don’t think I hear any “ums” — but, yow, there are definitely some “uhs.” And, more often, “hmmms.”
Lieberman explains this. As everybody grows older, they use “uh” more and “um” less. My conclusion: “Um, there must be, uh, something more, uh, useful to study. Huh. And Duh.
