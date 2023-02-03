Women say “um” more often than men. Men say “uh” more. I read this in “The Atlantic” which prompted me to google who says um and who says uh — and why. And why anybody cares except when we are having to listen to someone excessively polluting their speech with one or the other.

Wikipedia gives us the traditional explanation that uhs, ers and huhs are speech disfluencies — speech fillers not having a purpose or formal meaning. They occur regularly in everyday conversation — sometimes up to 20 percent of a conversation.

