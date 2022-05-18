I am going to date myself, this June will be the 24th anniversary of my high school graduation. It feels like only yesterday I was confidently walking across the stage, excited to receive my diploma, dreaming about the future. That summer would hold two moves for me, and test my ability to stay focused. Thinking back to those days, watching my own daughter graduate high school this week, here is the advice I wish someone would have shared with me.
Chase your dreams when you are young. Relationships, marriage, kids, and a home will come when the time is right for you, not when you want them to come. While you are young and free, dream, try new things, and chase your passion. Once you settle down, trying to find time to shower can be an accomplishment, let alone time to dream.
Pay cash for everything. I know it may seem like your friends have an incredibly glamorous life filled with shopping trips, vacations, and nights out, but I can promise you this, they are lonely, and in debt. Take pride in your hard work, learn to find free things to do, and pay cash.
Take chances. Take every opportunity and chance you can. Have a plan and work towards your goals, but when opportunity comes knocking, jump. Even if the opportunity takes you to Antarctica, take the first step, and never look back. The universe has a way of knowing what we need far better than we ever will.
Tell your parents and grandparents you love them. Your parents may seem invincible now, but trust me, in a few short years, you will be worried about their health. Call them, text them, tell them you love them, share the tea (the current gossip). No matter what you say to them, they will love every minute of hearing from you.
Volunteer. Get out of your comfort zone, try new things, and learn to think about someone other than yourself. When you do something for someone who can’t pay you back, you learn more about yourself than in any other situation. Plus, volunteering is one of the best ways to get through a breakup, heartache, or any other challenge, better than a bottle of beer.
Think twice before you grab that beer. Sure, grabbing a beer sounds fun, and no there is nothing wrong with a beer or two. But let’s be honest, drinking will truly put the weight on, and it’s ten times harder to lose alcohol weight than any other kind.
Exercise every day. Do something for your body every day. If you want to improve your thoughts, be a better person or student, or improve your grades, move your body. Take 30 minutes to an hour every day and just move.
There is so much more I wish I could tell you, tell my daughter. But the truth of the matter is no matter what I say, or anyone says, you need to learn about life on your own terms. Just know this, your parents are proud of you and love you. No matter what I accomplish in my life, my daughter is the absolute best accomplishment. I could not be more proud of her, or you.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.