The second semester of our school year has already been a whirlwind. With the COVID spike in early January and then our bouts of winter weather the past few weeks, the last thing I wanted to see was Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction of six more weeks of winter. I’m a little partial to the beautiful weather and Spring season.
A few weeks ago, we had one of the most delightful snow days I have seen in some time and the temperature made it picturesque. This past week was a different story. With the wintry mix, we had subzero temperatures, ice pellets, snow and extremely hazardous road conditions.
As the superintendent, I consult with various agencies and area superintendents. In addition, I have a team that collects the data to help me in making the best decision for our students and staff. When I look at the weather and see bitterly cold and dangerous wind chills to include freezing precipitation and snow all day, I know the best thing for all is to shift to remote learning.
Yes, I know some are asking “Why not a snow day?” and I will share more about that in just a few. I am a firm believer that it is best for our students to be in-person. For those days where all the data we are receiving puts our students, staff and families in a potentially hazardous situation, I will err on the side of caution.
When the decision is made to go remote/virtual, we like to give our families as much notice as possible. In the past two years, we have been fortunate to share our decision the evening prior. Most often, no later than 6 pm. For the first snow day of this year, we did not have enough to call it early, but our team did take to the roads at 3 and 4:30 am to ensure it was clear. This is a big factor we take into consideration, especially as we think of our buses on residential roads and our youngest high school drivers.
Most of the time when it’s weather and deteriorating road conditions, I will declare a Remote Learning Day because it allows our employees to stay home too. On virtual days, our teachers and staff come to the building. That is the difference you have in the two days for staff. One reason a virtual day would be called is for a shortage of staff in the building which is what happened on Jan. 21 at our three high schools. With staff escorting student activities and events or out for illnesses, we did not have enough on site to effectively support students.
Now, to the question of “Why not a snow day?” At the early stage of the pandemic, we saw a lot of time lost with our students academically. Education since then has transformed allowing us the ability to provide instructional time virtually. Remember, I am a huge proponent of face of face learning. For the days we are unable to meet, it is still important for our students to engage in instructional content. Remote days do not take away from the value of a “good ole snow day.”
The student and their teacher(s) have worked throughout the school year on the expectation for how they perform these days whether in their Google classroom or Seesaw. Students are not expected to sit in front of their device for the normal school hours during a Remote Day. On the contrary, they should still have their snow time, play time and family time as experienced on a traditional snow day. At some point in the day, students can do their remote lessons and then get back to the good stuff. Many of our teachers have included fun, instructional learning opportunities that they could have done during a school day. Memories will still be made for all to enjoy. “Snow day” fun is still present and will never go away.
Just as a reminder for those days that we are in session and believe we should have made a different decision, you as the parent/guardian make the final call. We expect you to do what you feel is safest for your child. But, remember, there are expectations of that student for the day.
As we prepare for classes Monday, I want to give special thanks to our frontline workers and agencies that spent countless hours and days preparing for the incoming weather and those that continued to keep us safe during the weather event. I, for one, am grateful for all the work and time they put in! You are appreciated.
I am not sure about you, but I say bring on the sunshine and warmer weather. Let’s enjoy the Spring season. We have an incredible three and a half months to go! Thank you for your continued support of our district.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.