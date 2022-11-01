The odds are that if you are reading this column, you are planning to vote. You may have already voted by mail. I know that I have been writing a lot of columns about the upcoming midterm elections here, but it is election season. Typically, elections in Oklahoma are afterthoughts. Oklahoma is a highly partisan state and our races, outside of the OK-5 Congressional District, tend to not be close.
Voting is important for a couple of reasons beyond the toothless, “make your voice heard” arguments. The chief reason voting is important is that you are not listened to by politicians if you do not vote. The reason that politicians spend more time on Social Security than student loan debt is simple, older Americans vote at higher rates than younger Americans.
A candidate does not win an election by being supported by most citizens. A candidate wins an election by being supported by the most registered voters who cast a ballot by Election Day. If you do not vote, then your concerns are going to be downgraded in terms of importance in favor of the concerns of people who do vote.
David Mayhew said that politicians are, “single-minded seekers of re-election.” That is not a bad thing if we make sure that voters make it clear that we will only re-elect candidates who are pursuing the policies that we want to see enacted.
Voting is ineffective at getting policies passed. Voters are motivated to vote on a myriad of issues and so candidates must have positions on a myriad of issues. If you have voted before though you know that there is no place on the ballot for you to explain, “why” you voted for that candidate. It is up to you to tell them.
Take the governor’s race for example. You may be a Republican who is voting for Joy Hofmeister because of Governor Stitt’s scandals, not because you support her policies. That is fine, but how is she going to know that if you do not let her know? You are voting for Governor Stitt because of cultural reasons but you do not support his school voucher program? You need to tell him that. Candidates have staff who receive and record commentary from voters that they receive through email, letters, and over the phone. Your job as a citizen is not over on Nov. 8. It is just the beginning.
So please make every effort to get out and vote next week. If you are registered, then you can find your polling location on the Oklahoma Voter Portal’s website. All you need to know is your name and date-of-birth to find your information. You can even view a sample ballot.
You know those judicial retention elections we all just shrug our shoulders at? You can Google those people before Election Day and make an informed decision. That is optional, but if you want to impress your friends and relatives, knowing the judge’s names is a fantastic way to do it.
If you are worried about long lines, then try and avoid peak voting hours and go during work hours if possible. I looked up my sample ballot this weekend and it is barely two pages long. Make sure that you have a valid form of identification when you go to vote. Oklahoma law is strict on the kinds of identification that they require but if you have a valid driver’s license that will work. It does not have to be Real ID compliant. You can use your Voter ID card but if you do not have one, then that is OK.
Next week you are all going to go vote. If you are a Democrat, you need to go vote because Joy Hofmeister has the best chance to win of any Democrat since 2006. If you are a Republican, you need to go vote because Joy Hofmeister has the best chance of any Democrat since 2006. You should not sit this one out. The election is going to be close. Oklahomans also have two US Senate races and five House races (though you only get to vote in one of those). There are important state issues on the ballot including the governor’s school voucher proposal which Gov. Stitt has vowed to return to the Legislature if re-elected.
Whatever happens, let us all accept the results with the same dignity and grace we expect of kids in Little League baseball games. That is the absolute least we can do.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.