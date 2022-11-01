The odds are that if you are reading this column, you are planning to vote. You may have already voted by mail. I know that I have been writing a lot of columns about the upcoming midterm elections here, but it is election season. Typically, elections in Oklahoma are afterthoughts. Oklahoma is a highly partisan state and our races, outside of the OK-5 Congressional District, tend to not be close.

Voting is important for a couple of reasons beyond the toothless, “make your voice heard” arguments. The chief reason voting is important is that you are not listened to by politicians if you do not vote. The reason that politicians spend more time on Social Security than student loan debt is simple, older Americans vote at higher rates than younger Americans.