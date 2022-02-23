For the past two months, a group I work with has been forced to deal with a very negative person. A person driven by fear, pushed by hatred, unable to see any perspective, not even their own. A person so hurt, they would rather see everyone hurt, instead of seeing progress made.
This is not my first rodeo, or I fear, my last. It is not the first time I have encountered such deep hurt in people, hurt that changes a person, forces them to put up defensive walls, to strike before anyone can hurt them. These situations always break my heart. No matter what explanation or reason the person gives for their insults and hate, the root cause is hurt.
Over the years I have had the opportunity to learn about the science of hope, the negative effects trauma can have on a person, how portions of your brain can be rewired, linking the trauma to your DNA and passing it on to future generations. What I have learned is simple, but after all, I am a simple person and believe life is simple. Hope is a muscle, the more we work it, the larger it grows, creating a larger and larger toolbox to handle life. Hope can be learned, it can be taught, and if we strive for a simple life filled with hope and peace, life will be more than we ever thought possible.
As much as I believe these simple thoughts, and know them to be true, I am not blind to the hatred surrounding us, the negative terms and derogatory phrases people often use to describe people who are different. We have been taught, since birth, to fear what is different, those who are different. The differences can be visible or perceived, ranging from hair type, to skin color, to religion. More often than not, the differences we choose to use as a reason to drive others away, to stigmatize groups of people, as reasons why people would be seen as less than, are driven by fear, and in the grand scheme of things, simply do not matter.
You may think I am naive, that I have never been the different person, the outcast, the recipient of negative comments, or racist terms. You could not be farther from the truth. When I look at myself, I see a strong woman, who exhibits the best traits of her Caucasian ancestors and her Hispanic ancestors. I am proud of my ethnicities, of my ability to move between two groups, at times seamlessly. But I also bear the deep scars, of names, of being told I am not worthy, of being asked why my skin gets dark in the sun, or why my beautiful child has olive skin. I have been passed up for jobs and promotions because of my last name. But worse yet, I have been told it is a shame I was born a female, what a waste of intelligence and opportunity. To be put down because of my sex is far more hurtful than my ethnicity.
Throughout my short 42 years on this planet, I have lived in many places, called friends family, and had the opportunity to love different people. What I can tell you is that we are all fundamentally the same. We have similar beliefs, wants, and dreams. We also share fears. We all want better for our children and crave a world where we are safe and accepted for who we are.
We forget the power words have. We think there are no consequences for what we say on social media, that our opinions fall under freedom of the press. You are correct they do. But at the end of the day, our freedoms come with a cost, and that cost can be exacting. I hope to live long enough to see Dr. Martin Luther Jr.’s dream come true. I long for a world made up of the beauty of rainbows tied together with love.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.