You cannot write intelligently about the causes and effects of a war in 800 words. Trust me… I have tried. Wars are complicated things that destroy homes and lives. To simplify that destruction down to an answer that fits on a bumper sticker is both inaccurate and disrespectful to the people who have died and been displaced by this war. So instead, I wanted to write about a very small part of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine — propaganda.
Propaganda is the dissemination of information to influence public opinion. The term is typically used to describe deliberately false information. In the case of the Russian invasion of Ukraine there has been a fair amount of coverage of Russian propaganda. The Russian government has made some outrageously false claims about Ukraine to justify the invasion to its own populace and the international community. The most recent is the false claim that the United States has sent up biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine. On the domestic front Russian media has spent a lot of time and energy trying to prove to their citizens that they are doing enjoying more success militarily than they are in the real world.
Why would anyone believe this garbage? Propaganda is effective for many different reasons but one important one is that propaganda is most effective in a couple of different contexts. The first is that propaganda is more effective when it doesn’t face a counterargument. One of the things that Russian state media has been very effective at domestically is only presenting the Russian side of the story and omitting the facts that make Russia appear to be the aggressor.
The second thing that helps propaganda is when the people who hear it want it to be true. Research has shown that human beings have an incredible capacity to take information and interpret it in the ways that confirm that prior beliefs and attitudes. No one likes to be wrong. It is easier to take contradictory information and say, “the information has to be wrong” than it is to re-evaluate our beliefs sometimes.
Propaganda is important on two fronts. The first is internationally. You want to get other countries on your side so that you can achieve your goals. At a minimum you would like it if the other countries will at least stay out of your way if you are the more powerful country. In this respect Russia has done a horrible job. The international community has largely united against Russia. If both Sweden and Switzerland condemn you then you have lost the propaganda war.
The second reason is domestically. When a country goes to war, its populace is going to pay a price for it. Wars are expensive and people are going to die. If you a politician, you need to keep the people in your country supporting the effort through that. In this regard Russia’s propaganda is more mixed. People who have been watching Russian state media have noted that the only side being presented is one of a righteous Russia and an army who is moving through the Ukraine with very few setbacks. There have been mass protests in Russia though so we know that there is at least some disagreement internally but whether that will result in a policy change within Russia is unknown at this time.
It is easy to focus on the propaganda that happens in other countries and wonder how anyone could be so dumb to fall for that. I would encourage you to not do that. Most of us have friends and relatives who believe that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen. That is propaganda too. It was false information that tried to influence public opinion, namely the overturning of that election result.
Why was that message effective? The first reason is that there was a portion of the electorate who wanted it to be true. They desperately wanted Donald Trump to be re-elected and were upset that he lost. “How could 70 million Americans vote for a man I was told was in cognitive decline?” many Americans said. Instead of re-evaluating their beliefs it was easier to say that the election must have been stolen.
The second reason for its effectiveness was that it was the only message that many people heard. In the United States we have lots of media options out there, but research has shown that people who watch partisan media tend to only watch partisan media. They actively seek out the propaganda that they want to believe in the first place. No wonder it is was so convincing to that subset of Americans. Many were not just passive recipients of propaganda. They actively sought propaganda out.
Propaganda is not just something that happens somewhere else. It can happen here as well. It can happen to you. The solution here is not to simply distrust everything. Instead, I encourage you to become an intelligent consumer of information. Find sources that are giving you accurate information and try and not reject things automatically when they do not make you happy. I’m not saying that it easy. It is not.
So good luck out there. We are all need it whether we are in Lawton or in Moscow.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.