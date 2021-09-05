Why do we have to follow rules? They’re such a pain.
Yes, the question is facetious. Without rules, you have anarchy. But it appears we’re crossing a figurative Maginot Line as more and more individuals see any restriction as an infringement of their rights. As I read social commentary and any number of blogs, articles and such, more and more individuals are challenging various actions seen as an infringement.
Unfortunately, their claims frequently conflict with what someone else feels is their right.
I used to say that every rule exists because “one person messed up.” It’s a stretch, but you might say the Fifth Commandment might not exist if Cain hadn’t gotten angry with Abel.
A company I worked for previously had a policies and procedures manual that was about two inches thick. Over time, some of us began to refer to certain sections as “memorial” policies, created because one person did something deemed wrong, at least at that time.
One, I recall, was because a couple of employees were vacationing near where the owner lived and just decided to call him up, say “we’re in the neighborhood” and wanted to come by and say thank you for the opportunity of a job. He was very gracious, invited them in and, according to their story, really wanted them to stay longer than they could. I don’t think he had a lot of visitors.
After that, there was a policy no one could contact him without going through channels. I’ve long suspected that was due, in large part, to the fact that he was probably having some health issues and senior management was trying to protect him and the company from people with malicious intent. While I understood it, it seemed sad in a way.
We also had one that everyone was required to retire at age 70. That one was removed not long after the owner’s 70th birthday.
Back then, we also used to do our budgets on inch-thick stacks of green bar, entering dollars into columns that then had to be added manually and cross-footed to make sure it all balanced. One guy, in the early days of computers, found this “wonderful” program called Lotus 1-2-3 which allowed him to enter the data and it would add for him and check his math. In those days, the thought of financial data being on a floppy disk and leaving the building scared everyone to death. So, we had a new policy.
Today, that seems such an absurd rule and Jimmie, the guy who “messed up” recently passed away. I wish I could have attended his service to tell that story. I know he was proud of his “memorial” policy.
Years later, such a concept is beyond comprehension and it’s good to know that rules, though necessary, can, are and should be changed as conditions change.
You’ve probably seen the saying “Do stupid things, win stupid prizes.” A friend once told me his son kept getting into trouble at school. When he tried to talk to the young man about it, details were hard to elicit. The son railed about how unfair it was that he had to stay after school or was forced into a solitary lunch hour, but he wouldn’t tell dad what had happened that actually elicited the punishments.
“It’s all just stupid stuff,” he told dad. His father’s response, I thought, was brilliant.
“Well, quit doing stupid stuff.”
That’s a rule to live by.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.