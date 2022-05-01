The following is the fourth in a series of “explainer” columns to help add some transparency regarding all the aspects of how your newspaper is produced.
What do you read? What do you not read? Those are important questions to those of us who work at The Constitution.
As journalists we like to think we know, but it’s a good idea to step back every now and then and assess. The Constitution just completed a reader survey that spent a lot of time asking if we spend too much effort, or not enough, on a bunch of different categories. The results are still being tabulated, but I was delivered the “verbatim results” to the last question of what we could do to improve coverage. The results were surprising and not so much.
At the same time, we got comments such as these:
“At least you have Star Parker to brighten my day,” and “Surely there’s a conservative writer less fanatic than Star Parker.”
“The opinions page is excellent. I wish it were more liberal,” and “I am tired of the liberal editorials.”
“The 580 magazine is good,” and “The 580 magazine is not needed.”
“Your sports department is ridiculous.” “Less National and political news.” “Cover school arts programs as you cover their sports programs.”
What’s challenging is trying to see how well print readers’ desires align with what I see on digital readership. The beauty of the internet is I can tell exactly the number of people who read a story on the website. The printed paper, not so much. Some readers seemed to feel there was too much reporting on crime. But looking at web traffic, that’s what gets the most readership. Other readers said they wanted more stories about people doing good things. But among those we have run, very few get readership online.
It leaves me wondering if digital readers are much different than our print readers? Are we writing for two distinct audiences? So, trying to predict what people want to read is a challenge and I thought if we asked, you’d tell us. You did.
More society news. More military news. More sports. More school news. More news targeting retirees. More ads. More coupons. (I wholeheartedly support those wishes and will happily pass it along to the buyers who tell us they want to cut back.)
I’m anxious to see the final results and to determine what changes we can make. There were many positives in the comments. Many people expressed their appreciation and thanked us for continuing to do what we do.
I’ve said for years the job of those people in the newsroom is to report on the likes and interests of a couple of hundred thousand people in our area. It’s an impossible job, but one we love doing.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.