“Who are you calling grandma?” a New York Times headline asked in 2011. The article was about how Baby Boomer grandparents are resistant to anything that makes them sound old and were coming up with a slew of substitutes for the word, “Grandma,” ranging from cutesy (as in “yo grammy” and “foxy”) through interesting, (such as “meow and “birdie”) to ridiculous (think “banana” and “buckethead.”)
There was a website called Lion Tamer where people sent in the names their grandchildren called them — bubbe, nana, grandma, gran, gram, grammy, papa, grandpa, granda, grandad and gramps for example.
But there are hundreds more, listed alphabetically. As Baby Boomers became grandparents, dignified, suspendered old codgers and plump, aproned, white-haired matrons metamorphosed into Fat Pap & Gaga, Gom & Gop, Peaches & Pitt, Gray-Gray & Pop-Pop and, my favorite, Gruntsie & Grundie.
It is a shock, being called grandma the first time or two, even though being a Grand Ma is one of the grandest things that can happen to you.
By the time I finally became one, I had about given up hope and was thrilled beyond description but I was pretty sure the label, “grandma” was as aging as wrinkles and gray hair.
I don’t remember how it came about but, when Jake began to talk, I was “me-ma.” I liked that. He called his grandfather by his first name and he liked that too. But when Jake was around 6, he heard a cousin say “grandma” repeatedly and, all of a sudden, I was grandma too.
When he was 6, we had a discussion about our names. He was complaining about his name, Jakob, and I took the opportunity to try to convince him to call me something more distinctive than grandma.
“Why don’t you call me something else?” I suggested. “What’s the matter with me-ma? I liked that.”
When he declined, I listed some other possibilities. All voted down. “How about G-ma?” I suggested next. “Or Mary. You could call me just plain old Mary.”
“Grandmas are always called grandma,” he informed me with the firmness of a very confident 7-year-old.
“Jakob’s a fine name,” I told him, equally firm.
As a result of that conversation, his name is still Jakob — although we’ve always called him Jake — and my name is still Grandma.
Tomorrow is Jake’s 32nd birthday and Sunday is Grandparent’s Day. But it’s never gained the popularity or recognition of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. I wondered why I didn’t remember it from my own childhood until I looked it up online and learned it was in 1978 that President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation designating the first Sunday of September after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day.
I wasn’t aware there was such a day until Jake was in the first grade and invited me to Grandparent’s Day at his school. When it was his turn to say why his grandmother is special, here is what he said: “My grandmother is special because she was there when I was born!”
Now “grandma” is one of the sweetest words I know. And it sure beats, “moo moo,” “rubber ducky,” “kinky,” “papoon,” “ho-ho,” and “giggy.”
