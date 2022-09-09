“Who are you calling grandma?” a New York Times headline asked in 2011. The article was about how Baby Boomer grandparents are resistant to anything that makes them sound old and were coming up with a slew of substitutes for the word, “Grandma,” ranging from cutesy (as in “yo grammy” and “foxy”) through interesting, (such as “meow and “birdie”) to ridiculous (think “banana” and “buckethead.”)

There was a website called Lion Tamer where people sent in the names their grandchildren called them — bubbe, nana, grandma, gran, gram, grammy, papa, grandpa, granda, grandad and gramps for example.