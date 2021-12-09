Dr. Gilbert Carl Gibson Sr. was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in 1934. Dad was a dentist, one of many professions his “boy” Dr. Gibson held in his storied career.
The younger Dr. Gibson is an OSU graduate (he always said he couldn’t go to OU because his parents were married), went to dental school in Missouri supported by his teacher-wife Aulena. Gibby always said the reason he married Aulena was they were the only couple near the same age in Tahlequah, so they had no choice. So, after completing his dental surgery degree in 1958, Gibby and Aulena made their way to Lawton, a town that had enough bad teeth to support a family I suppose.
Now, “Gibby” was what Dr. Gibson was called as a kid; we in Lawton-Fort Sill know him simply as Gib. Gib practiced dentistry for some 11 years, ran into a little health trouble, so turned a few years later to business. And did he ever.
He was a family dentist but also owner and Chairman of Citizens Bank and First Commercial Bank in Lawton. It was Gib who loaned the Baxter’s the money for our home in Lawton. It was Gib who invited me into a small commercial real estate investment group who did OK on commercial property in west Lawton. But Gib also made his way into the beer distributing business, the business of storage units, billboards and other real estate endeavors. And it was Gib who taught me to do my best to help within the Lawton-Fort Sill community and the state of Oklahoma, as he had done. He mentored me.
In 2001, it was Gov. Frank Keating who said, “If you want something to happen in Southwest Oklahoma you better have Gib at the table or it won’t happen. Gib is the quintessential citizen.” Makes me wonder who is at that table today.
• Gib bought tables at every community event that sold them – always.
• Gib served as the chairman of both the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the Oklahoma State Chamber.
• Gib served on the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, and the Oklahoma Transportation Commission.
• Gib was a member of the national board of directors of the Armed Services YMCA.
• Gib literally founded the Lawton Community Foundation with the Lawton retailers, and served for years as its president.
Both politically agnostic and sophisticated, Gibby was appointed as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army in 1994, and was appointed to State boards and commissions by four different governors: George Nigh, Henry Bellmon, David Walters and Frank Keating.
I can remember an early morning phone calls with Gib while I was at Fort Sill. We talked about anything and everything while he demonstrated by his actions the love of Lawton and the love of Oklahoma. Together with the mayor we managed to have the name of Lawton officially changed to Lawton-Fort Sill, an action later reversed for reasons unknown. Gib never missed a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill or an annual AUSA meeting in D.C. He was everywhere.
So now as I look from afar (but not too far), I have to wonder who the new Dr. Gibson is going to be. Who is that one individual who will be looked to, to lead, have the resources to support the community, and the heart to undertake the need at both the state and local community? It was Gib Gibson for nearly 50 years. Who is next in Lawton?
In the meantime, Gib and I play poker twice a week, travel some and drink wine. Life is good….
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.