There was a TV journalist from the not-too-distant past named Andy Rooney. His signature phrase, near the start of his news segment, was “You ever wonder why…?” He would then go off on a tangent and explain what was bugging him. I’m going to start off with that sentiment and ponder on the numerous sources that have my phone number, know my physical address, have access to my IP address, and know my every intimate detail. Who are these people?!
It all started before I turned 50. I started receiving these notices from AARP (American Association of Retired Persons). They seemed to be extremely interested in my future plans in life. There were a large variety of benefits and advantages available to be…soon as I reached that magical half-century milestone. On top of all that, I would get my very own identification card, with my full name on it, with my very own personal account number embossed on its front, in bold, non-serif font…in all-caps, of course. I also received a complimentary copy of their magazine. I must admit, the articles were indeed geared toward my “age group,” and it was an informative read. It was interesting to learn which world figures and celebrities were also part of the aging world population. And I do enjoy a good crossword puzzle as much as anybody else. These folks probably don’t realize, I’m retired military and the vast majority of their benefits, products, and services are already available to me, at little to no cost. My Spousal Unit had already joined, so I figured it was a smart move on my part to follow suit (She IS the wiser of us two). So far, when we travel and/or dine out, discounts available to us are numerous. It’s always a toss-up between retired military or AARP membership getting us the larger advantage. Like I mentioned, this rampant interest in my health and well-being all started with AARP.
Next thing you know, several entities thought I was losing my hearing. They sought to alleviate my potential anxiety by offering a wide variety of products and services…at a significant discount if I acted now. There was often mention of financing and easy payment plans. My mailbox was soon flooded with “junk mail” from national as well as local companies concerned for my ability to hold a normal conversation in a social setting. The email spam started up about the same time. I learned to save certain keywords so now this stuff instantly goes to my SPAM folder.
About the same time, other companies started showing concern for everything from my performance in the bedroom, to the indisputable personal safety concerns of me not having a walk-in tub. I am now so underwhelmed by how many companies are demonstrating a genuine concern for my choices in laxatives and prescription medications, that I just might not turn on my TV or desktop computer this week. Who are these people and how do they know so much about me?
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.