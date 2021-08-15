One thing I’ve always enjoyed about this business is the sense of history that silently underlies every single day’s efforts. It’s there like a soft whisper, something you rarely even notice until those rare, quiet moments you have to force yourself to take.
In the silence, I can hear the clacking of typewriters, the punching of paper computer tape and the hum of the old plate burners that used to be critical in producing a newspaper. The buzzer in the darkroom telling you your film canister needs to have the developer dumped out and the fix chemical applied before your film “burned” and got too dark to generate a good image. Razor knives slicing galleys of paper copy and the sound and smell of the waxer that provided the right amount of stickiness to affix it to the layout sheets.
All of that is from the “modern” era of newspapering. Last weekend I was treated to reminders of the era before that, a time when molten lead and talented individuals built trays of pages, letter by letter. All while reading upside down and backward. And most were very good at it.
We were happy to participate in Lawton’s birthday party with a couple of events, including the “Roundabout” on Saturday at which we hosted an open house. Earl Adams had come down to the office a week or so before to share some of his experiences with our staff, then returned for the tour, as well as a few other former employees. One former employee, David Morris, drove down from Norman to explain the process of “hot type”, which predates the offset printing we do today. Offset began to emerge as the standard in the 1960s, and is still the way in which most newspapers are printed today. In Lawton, that conversion took place in 1978. I never got to experience those historic ways, my paper having converted to offset in the mid-60s, 15 years before I began my career.
Though I just met both of them, we’re now “family,” a group of people whose shared experiences and heritage recorded decades of history. Similar stories are repeated around the country every single day. Then the city agreed to host our public premier of “In the Shadow of the Wichitas.” Video is just the next, logical step in our efforts to record the community’s history. The feedback on both events was wonderful to hear and emphasized the graciousness, loyalty and commitment of so many customers.
Those customers are generally part of that soft whisper. Last weekend they made a little more noise and, from a personal perspective, it was great to hear. Thank you.
Handprints
Sometimes those bits of history can be lost to time. Here, one almost was. Earl told me that, when the new press was installed, some of the Bentley children had their handprints set in the concrete along with some of that lead type, marking the date. Most of us here, including some that had been here for decades, were unaware of that. “Can you show me?,” I asked Earl. He headed down the stairs as he’d likely done hundreds of times during his career. Sure enough, there they were. Three tiny handprints, along with “3-78 Tish-Steph-Chel” immortalized in the concrete.
I’ve walked that dimly lit hallway more than a hundred times, I imagine, and never noticed it. I took the photo you see here, and listened.
More whispers of the past.
Evolution of college sports
One reader dropped me a note to say he shared my concern about college sports evolving (evolving doesn’t mean improving) into more of a professional operation. Here’s what he had to say: “Transfer portal is free agency. NIL is payment to be on our team. In the next 20 years, I don’t think we will recognize college athletics and I’m not sure we will want to. One last thing: I saw where one guy wrote that he guarantees that this will cause dissention in the locker room, between sports, and between men’s and women’s sports. Let’s wait and see.”
I hope we’re both wrong.
Paper delivery problems
Like me, you’ve seen it all over town and in the pages of this newspaper. “Help Wanted. Now Hiring.” Lots of jobs. And nobody is applying.
It’s not just Lawton, but throughout the state and nationally as well. And The Constitution is not immune.
We have several positions open that we are struggling to fill, especially with carriers. We now have five routes open and more opening up at the end of the month. The person who manages delivery of your paper left recently and I’m looking to fill that position as well. Unfortunately, it’s a pretty unique skill set and you just don’t find those folks everywhere.
Over the last several weeks and months we have interviewed all the folks who actually showed up after calling and setting an appointment. We’ve had a few who we signed to delivery contracts and trained for a few days, but when it was time for them to take over, they went dark.
If you are experiencing difficulties with us delivering your paper, this is why.
We want you to get your paper every day. You paid for it, it’s yours and you should have it at your home at a reasonable time. That’s how our business has worked for years, but things have changed recently and it’s not been good.
Our staff has been doing their best to get all the papers delivered on top of doing their regular jobs, and they’re just about worn smooth. One of our office staff took it upon herself to deliver one route when we found out about noon that the delivery person wouldn’t be coming in that night.
Just like restaurants, hotels, and retail and service businesses, we’re scrambling. We know our customers just want their paper. And I promise we’re doing everything we can to find and bring on good, quality individuals to take that last step to get it to your home.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.