Legend has it that Oklahoma was surveyed by a team of government agents prior to statehood. At the end of the project, they met to compare their results, but all presented vastly different accounts of the same territory. One told of cypress swamps and alligators. Another reported foothills of the Rocky Mountains, dotted with ponderosa pines. Others described vast prairies teeming with the exotic pronghorn antelope. Parched deserts with ancient petroglyphs. Black bear in lush forests of hickory, oak, and pine. Impenetrable swaths of cross timbers. Crystal clear streams and muddy red rivers. Mountains and tors rising from the plains.

Those same surveyors, upon hearing such different descriptions, immediately doubted the veracity of their fellow agents. So passionate and unwavering was their dedication that suspicions grew and conspiracies were alleged. Each knew their Oklahoma too intimately to be swayed, and none could imagine how it could be the same territory. Charts and maps were studied and contested. Testimonies were considered. The debate raged and divisions widened. But just about the time when they had decided that Oklahoma was a myth, a scissor-tailed flycatcher perched among them.

