I’m a proud member of the U.S. Army Sergeant Audie Murphy Club or SAMC, for short (you know the military love their acronyms). I was nominated, competed for, selected, and inducted in 1994.

For those of you who don’t know, the SAMC is considered an elite group of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs). The SAMC nomination/selection process is open only for NCOs in the ranks of corporal (CPL) through sergeant first class (SFC). The top 1 percent of the top 1 percent are usually the only ones considered for membership. Even fewer than that are selected for induction.