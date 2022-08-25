I’m a proud member of the U.S. Army Sergeant Audie Murphy Club or SAMC, for short (you know the military love their acronyms). I was nominated, competed for, selected, and inducted in 1994.
For those of you who don’t know, the SAMC is considered an elite group of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs). The SAMC nomination/selection process is open only for NCOs in the ranks of corporal (CPL) through sergeant first class (SFC). The top 1 percent of the top 1 percent are usually the only ones considered for membership. Even fewer than that are selected for induction.
I’ve learned, over the years, that too many who earned SAMC membership around the Lawton/Fort Sill area retired, then just quit the mentoring process. And by that, I mean they quit thinking they no longer had anything to offer a young/new NCO. In case all of you forgot, SAMC membership is for life, not just while you’re active duty. The SAMC medallion and neck ribbon are recognized by AR 670-1 (Army regulation that governs the correct wear of the uniform, awards, and medals/decorations) as a permanent Army-wide award.
I just can’t understand how a person who supposedly had the leadership characteristics of Audie Murphy could just quit. Audie never quit. When he was finally out of uniform, and while he was still making movies, he became an advocate for veterans long before the government recognized veterans’ health concerns. The health and welfare of veterans became a life-long endeavor for him.
I retired in 2003. It took me a while, but I eventually joined the DAV (Disabled American Veterans, then the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), next, I became a member of the Cooties (Military Order of The Cootie). It’s the Honor Degree of the VFW. Finally, I became a member of the CCVC (Comanche County Veterans Council). In each of these organizations, I have found a form of self-therapy by volunteering, mentoring, assisting other veterans and their families.
My spousal unit usually enjoys the times when I’m not “underfoot” in the house. I’ve also tried to attend as many Fort Sill SAMC meetings as I could. I’m an old NCO. I find it refreshing to be around enthusiastic, motivated, sometimes “new” NCOs. But I seem to be the only “retiree” who still has an interest in the club. I just can’t understand this. The monthly meetings are held every first Wednesday, from noon to 1 p.m, Snow Hall, The SAMC Room, behind Kerwin Auditorium. That’s lunchtime for most working folks. Bring a bag lunch if you must. From 2003 to now, only me (retirees) at these meetings. Why? Where is everyone else?
I challenge all of you active duty and retiree SAMC members to attend a monthly meeting. The next one is Wednesday, 07 September. I should be there. I also encourage you all to attend the next induction ceremony in October. I should be there. Oh yeah, wear your medallion …if you can find it.
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.