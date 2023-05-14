I loved the opening line in an LA Times story last week: “Perhaps it’s fitting that MTV News, a youth brand if there ever was one, never hit the big 4-0.”
Many of us of a certain age recall the heyday of MTV, a cable channel that popularized music videos in the early ‘80s. “I want my MTV” was a ubiquitous campaign slogan and drove home what became an almost addictive pastime. My wife will tell you she used to tune the TV to the MTV channel while cleaning the house, but often got sucked in by the videos, leaving housework undone.
MTV News followed in the mid-’80s, focusing on news related to the music industry. By 1992 its relevance was significant enough that George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ross Perot all sat for interviews during that year’s presidential campaign. The Times reported, “The influential and crowd-pleasing telecast brought pop music culture, news and politics to young audiences, long before the internet and Napster changed the industries of media and music in fundamental ways.”
We seem to have a long-standing fascination with celebrities and entertainment and I’ll occasionally watch an interview with someone whose music or movies I enjoy. And I remember wondering how you could possibly fill a day’s programming with something as narrow as music industry news. It’s the same challenge for any 24-hour channel.
I recall a columnist in the early days of ESPN who committed to watch the channel for an entire day, wondering what they could fill all those hours with. He bemoaned some middle of the night European soccer match as a low point, as I recall. While ESPN has little trouble filling time these days, the news networks are more challenged, often replaying the same video ad infinitem.
But all that reminded me of a time when we were engrossed by music videos. Now, you bring them up on YouTube or some other platform with a click of a mouse or swipe of a finger. I wonder how many hours were wasted while we sat glued to the TV to catch an airing of “Thriller,” so we could see Michael Jackson’s highly choreographed moves with a bunch of zombies.
I remember “Addicted to Love” where Robert Palmer was backed up by an expressionless five-piece homogenous female band, Madonna’s “Material Girl”, or MJ’s awe-inspiring moon walk on “Billie Jean”.
Paramount pulling the plug on MTV News didn’t bother me. But it provided some small justification as I researched this piece, to go back and relive a portion of my young adulthood when we discovered music could be visual as well as auditory. Go ahead. Try it. Trust me, it’ll be well worth a few minutes of your time.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.