I loved the opening line in an LA Times story last week: “Perhaps it’s fitting that MTV News, a youth brand if there ever was one, never hit the big 4-0.”

Many of us of a certain age recall the heyday of MTV, a cable channel that popularized music videos in the early ‘80s. “I want my MTV” was a ubiquitous campaign slogan and drove home what became an almost addictive pastime. My wife will tell you she used to tune the TV to the MTV channel while cleaning the house, but often got sucked in by the videos, leaving housework undone.