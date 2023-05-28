At what point does a difference of opinion become justification for threats of violence?
I’ve become increasingly disturbed by stories of violence or even death threats that have arisen from a disagreement over a political or societal issue. And the fact that, while not normalized, such behavior leaves most of us just shaking our heads. We’re no longer surprised by outrageous actions.
Target was the most recent story to catch my attention, pulling LGBTQ merchandise over what it said were threats to employees. “Target said that customers knocked down Pride displays at some stores, angrily approached workers and posted threatening videos on social media from inside the stores,” said the store in one news report.
Now I were to find a product line offensive, I just wouldn’t buy it. I might cease doing business at the store. I would NOT go into the store and threaten some 20-something employee who had absolutely no role in the merchandise selection choices.
And lest you think it’s only on one side of the spectrum, former NCAA athlete Riley Gaines said she was assaulted last month after giving a speech at the University of San Francisco, challenging the idea that transgender women should be able to compete against other women in swimming. That incident occurred after university police said they had to move the event “to a different, safe location.”
From where I sit, we’re too quick to demand a manager be fired because you had a poor restaurant experience, to want the CEO jailed because the company takes a political position on an issue a customer disagrees with, or believing those with divergent viewpoints warrants a personal (often physical) attack. Doing that, in my view, says you validate the other side taking a similar action.
The escalation of political disagreement seems to fit nicely into the outrage machine we’re subjected to on an almost daily basis. We seem to be drawn to that kind of drama these days. A recent Hill/HarrisX survey found that 61 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of Independents want a candidate who will fight for the issues they care about. I suppose you could fight for a position, and still negotiate, but you get my drift. Are we really looking for a fight?
A couple of decades ago, I was challenged for my decision to run Point/Counterpoint articles on some facet of gun control. In that state, as here, gun ownership is accepted as a crucial right of citizenship and I was questioned as to why I’d even consider publication of an opposing point of view.
To me, an attempt to silence a view different from your own speaks more to the insecurity of the offended party. It’s rare that I’ve disagreed with someone who, while discussing our differences, I failed to learn something about the other side. It doesn’t change my mind, but it allows me to understand a little more completely.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.