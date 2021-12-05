It’s that time of year when our thoughts turn to the holidays, family get-togethers and gift-giving (along with gift-getting, of course).
When it comes to picking out gifts for family and friends, there is always the issue of finding something that fits correctly. What size ugly Christmas sweater do you buy for your cousin, or will that bracelet fit your special someone’s wrist? Gift cards and one-size-fits-all gifts are wonderful alternatives for someone like me who has been “that” uncle for far too many gift exchange seasons.
Many people think about going to college in the same way … it is one-size-fits-all. Except for the brand name, school colors and choice of degree, it is easy to believe that all colleges are pretty much the same. After all, doesn’t every student have to pass a biology lab, a composition course and a music or art appreciation class as part of their college education no matter what university they attend? That is comparable to declaring that all cars are alike because they all come with four wheels, a motor and a rearview mirror. All you have to do is “pick your favorite color” and drive it off the lot.
But certain features made your car a better fit for you, just like the features of a higher education institution can make it the perfect fit for the student earning a degree. Many students find out during their first semester that the college they chose wasn’t really the fit for them. They’re just not comfortable. As a result, some transfer to an institution that’s a better fit. Too often they just quit.
There’s no question that a college education is a lot like a car in the sense that it is a good idea to do research beyond just finding out what degrees they offer. You probably wouldn’t buy a car without test driving it. Similarly, you should make sure a prospective college has the features that will make it a good fit for you.
For some, the “perfect fit” may involve the flexibility to build a class schedule that fits well with job and family obligations. For others, it will likely involve fitting the cost of a degree into their budget.
Some people thrive on personal interaction with a professor and a few classmates, while others like a larger audience experience. Some love the fast-paced interaction with fellow students, while others prefer the relative solitude of an online class with greater time for reflection before responding.
For every teenager who wants to experience life away from mom and dad at a college on the other side of the state (or the world), there are others who find comfort in having a university in their own backyard among familiar surroundings.
Our standard “sales pitch” at Cameron is that we can provide students with access to quality educational opportunities, interaction with experienced faculty in classes with low student-to-instructor ratios. We can provide courses in a variety of formats — in person and online — that meet personal learning styles. And maybe most importantly for many students, Cameron University has the most affordable four-year and graduate degrees in Oklahoma, public or private.
Where we really excel is in creating a support structure that makes it easier for anyone who wants to earn a college degree to do it successfully. Whether that means providing the resources, guidance, assistance or advice, our goal is to create an atmosphere that enables our students to thrive so that they are successful on their educational journey.
In other words, we try very hard to be the perfect fit.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University