President Joseph R. Biden recently announced plans to cancel significant amounts of federal student loan debt for millions of Americans, and to reduce payments on those loans for millions more.
Individuals earning less than $125,000 and households earning below $250,000 annually will qualify for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Students who received Pell Grants (awarded to lower income students) may have up to another $10,000 forgiven, and eventually Biden hopes to reduce loan payments to no more than 5 percent of a person’s discretionary income. The goal is to dramatically reduce the debt burden facing millions of Americans at a time when inflation is making paying bills harder on everyone, and to encourage more people to pursue the dream of earning a college degree.
Biden’s announcement drew praise from moderate Democrats, protests from progressives in the party who wanted him to go further in reforming higher education and forgive much more debt, and howls of predictable protest from Republicans who denounced it as another example of creeping Socialism and vowed to fight Biden’s executive order in the courts. It also drew thoughtful criticism from a number of economists and writers who argued that even though it was well intended it might not be sound public policy.
They point out that fewer than 40 percent of Americans graduate from a four-year college. Those who do earn more on average than their fellow citizens. They are less likely to be unemployed, more likely to marry, are healthier, live longer, and express greater satisfaction with their lives. They are often affluent, which is borne out by the fact that education debt is disproportionately carried by the wealthy. Most Americans who go to college hail from the top half of the income distribution scale to begin with, and the majority remain there later in life provided they graduate. Student loan default rates for those with bachelor’s degrees is 8 percent, and for those without it is 40 percent. Loan forgiveness for graduates therefore hardly makes any sense — it would be the equivalent of another ill-advised tax cut for the affluent.
Biden knows that. He tried to tailor his plans so that they focus on lower income college graduates and dropouts and include income caps on eligibility that preclude Wall Street attorneys with Ivy League degrees and seven figure incomes from qualifying for any loan forgiveness. The intent is to assist Americans who attended college for a semester or two, dropped out, and now find themselves in blue collar jobs with limited incomes. They have student loan debt and no degree, and for millions of them $10,000 will be enough to clear their loans entirely. That has the potential to be life changing.
But just because it sounds good, or seems moral and caring, does not mean it is wise. For starters, the cost will be excessive. The final tally is impossible to know, but the early estimates are in the $500 billion range. That is an extremely large amount of money to spend on the only 13 percent of Americans who have student loan debt, and it would come at everyone else’s expense. Moreover, while freeing up discretionary income sounds great in principle, doing so might fuel inflation, which would mitigate any individual economic gains.
Then there is the moral question of whether we should help people dig out of debt just because they made bad decisions. We do not do that for folks who lose it all in Vegas, make bad decisions investing, or fall victims to swindles. One can argue that young people are especially vulnerable to college marketing ploys, especially if they are from low-income families and desperate for an education, but the truth remains that most Americans do not graduate from college and the majority of those who do manage it without piling up life-destroying debt. Is it fair to those who paid their loans back to bail out those with outstanding debts now?
There is also a political dimension to all of this. Biden spent the summer making steady progress economically and politically. Gas prices dropped steadily, inflation cooled a bit, unemployment remained low, and he pushed significant legislation promoting the manufacture of semi-conductors and addressing climate change through Congress. Democrats were slowly gaining in the polls heading toward the November midterms, only to have Biden promote a student loan forgiveness program that, whatever its merits, seems tailor made to help Republicans gain more ground with working class voters. Anyone who does not have student loan debt will not benefit from Biden’s plan, and it will be an easy thing for GOP candidates to remind them of that fact before they vote.
Finally, the most fundamental flaw in Biden’s plan is that it does not address the real problem in higher education, which is skyrocketing costs. Adjusted for inflation, average tuition and fees at public nonprofit colleges and universities increased 10 percent between 2010 and 2020. At private institutions, the price jump was almost 20 percent, and one of the dangers of the Biden plan is that leaders in higher education will see it as a green light to raise costs even higher and recruit students on the promise that costs do not matter that much because the government may forgive some of them anyway.
I venerate higher education, and I cherish the opportunity students have to responsibly borrow money through federal student loan programs to pay for college. I am a first-generation college graduate myself, and I could not have done it without them. But I paid mine back, just like the majority of recipients do, and while I believe the President is trying to do something noble I also believe it is ill-advised.
Higher education desperately needs reform. The place to begin is not with loan forgiveness.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.