President Joseph R. Biden recently announced plans to cancel significant amounts of federal student loan debt for millions of Americans, and to reduce payments on those loans for millions more.

Individuals earning less than $125,000 and households earning below $250,000 annually will qualify for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Students who received Pell Grants (awarded to lower income students) may have up to another $10,000 forgiven, and eventually Biden hopes to reduce loan payments to no more than 5 percent of a person’s discretionary income. The goal is to dramatically reduce the debt burden facing millions of Americans at a time when inflation is making paying bills harder on everyone, and to encourage more people to pursue the dream of earning a college degree.