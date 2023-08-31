Reading about West Virginia University’s plan to solve a budgetary shortfall by eliminating the study of foreign languages, it occurred to me that the entire purpose of a college education has been turned inside out since my undergraduate days. Back when I enrolled as a freshman at my friendly neighborhood land grant college — Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey — most of us worried about whether we had what it took to be recognized as educated citizens.

I recall a mandatory convocation in which newly enrolled students were advised to look to the left and right. One of the three of us, the speaker warned, wouldn’t make it to our sophomore year unless we took our studies seriously. As I was already in receipt of a curt letter from the admissions office informing me that given the contrast between my SAT scores and mediocre high school grades, I’d be well advised to get on the stick, this warning got my attention.