I never gave much thought to my legacy until recently. Financial wealth has never been a priority for me. Rather, experiencing life, making things better where I can, and raising my child have been my focus. Looking back over the last eighteen years, I don’t have a lot to show for myself, but my memories and experiences could make up two lifetimes. And to me, that means I have lived a good life.
I don’t know if it’s being in my early forties, or having a child who is graduating high school this year, or my clients who are focused on leaving a legacy that has me contemplating mine. I have learned that no amount of money will ever buy happiness. While it would be nice to not live paycheck to paycheck, I wouldn’t trade the resourcefulness and ingenuity my child has learned for anything. Together there is nothing we cannot solve, fix, or make. We have learned to have more fun on five dollars than on a hundred. Yet, all of this is not a legacy, just a mom rambling on about the life I have lived.
Perhaps I have watched one too many documentaries on Ancient Egypt this past month, but I suppose at some point in our lives we all begin to contemplate our mortality. Contemplating these thoughts, the lavish legacies many have tried to leave, I have come to the conclusion that in all reality, how we live our life may be more important than what we leave behind. In all truth, all we can leave behind are memories; buildings and money can be left behind, but over time, those fade, and all that remains are our memories.
Take for example the story of Scrooge. He may have left money behind, Dickens never says. Rather, we are left with the memories of what Scrooge was and the evolution that occurred in one night. That one night of change, the moment Scrooge’s heart changes and he begins to share, are what we take away. The same can be said about our families and historical figures. No one talks about what people leave behind, rather we talk about their accomplishments, and how they made others feel. The only legacy we can leave behind are memories.
For me, making the world a better place, loving all the rescue animals I can, pouring myself into others, volunteering, and raising my child are all that truly matter. No matter what I accomplish professionally, none of it can light my heart on fire the way Selina wagging when I tell her I love her does, or when Raffy discovered my child and I put our Christmas gift cards together to buy him a heated bed. The looks of pure love I get from animals that others threw away, the hugs and smiles my child gives me, or the first time I was called coach warm my heart.
My legacy will not be a tangible legacy. Rather, I hope to invest myself in my family and community, helping as many people as I can, making sure love is spread, food is shared, and laughter surrounds our days. Money can only buy so much, and you can’t take it with you. The memories we treasure and hold in our hearts become the motivation to be better, do more, and lifts us up on our darkest days.
As we start this new year, ask yourself what your legacy will be. What will you focus on leaving behind?
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.