When you picked up The Lawton Constitution this morning, you probably were not thinking, “Boy, I hope to read about the Utah Democratic Party today.” Well, surprise. We are going to talk today about the Utah Democratic Party. Why? I think that the Utah Democrats are fascinating. They can teach us about Oklahoma Democrats and they can show us a way to combat partisanship. You might scoff at that last point but I’m going to assume that you trust me because you are reading an Opinion piece that I’ve already told you is about the Utah Democratic Party.
The Utah Democratic Party endorsed a candidate for office last week. That is not remarkable. In every state this happens around this time of year in order to get a slate of candidates for the November elections. What makes the Utah Democratic Party interesting is that they endorsed someone, Evan McMullin, who is not a Democrat. Evan McMullin is not even really a centrist. He is a very conservative man politically but he happens to dislike former President Trump. He is challenging the sitting Senator, Mike Lee, over Lee’s embrace of Donald Trump and several damning text messages he sent to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows where they strategized over how to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.
Utah Democrats decided that given the party imbalance within the state, along with the natural advantages held by incumbents, having two “anti-Mike Lee” candidates on the ballot would naturally lead to Mike Lee being re-elected. So instead the party endorsed the independent candidate despite the fact that McMullin is not a Democrat.
This decision is relevant to us in Oklahoma because the Oklahoma Democratic Party is facing a similar decision in a few months. Democrats in Oklahoma have a clear decision. They can nominate Constance Johnson or Joy Hofmeister. One of those women is someone with a long history of running and working within the Democratic Party. The other was a Republican six months ago.
Why would Utah and Oklahoma Democrats do this? The answer is because they want to win. As a political scientist, I am absolutely fascinated to see how these two races are going to shape up because they are essentially a Republican vs. an independent candidate. Voters often claim that they would love to vote for an independent candidate. Those voters are what we, in the business, call liars. A poll released last week found that 60 percent of Americans said that they would choose an independent or moderate candidate in 2024 if the parties nominated Biden and Trump. Really? Sixty percent, huh?
Well in 2020 Biden and Trump were on the ballot and independent candidates got a combined 2 percent. You don’t need to be a math person to see that one of those numbers is significantly smaller than the other. Ultimately our system of elections forces voters into the two-party system. You can talk a big game now but in a couple of years it will happen to you too.
The Hofmeister and McMullin campaigns are essentially third-party candidates within a two-party system. Both are essentially running as, “Sensible and moderate Republicans.” They both are painting their opponent as unreasonable and potentially dangerous outliers who have corrupted with sensible Republicanism used to be. Will these candidacies be successful? I have no idea. No one has tried this in modern politics on this scale.
In both cases, the Democratic Party is open to this because ultimately, they have nothing to lose? They are in heavily Republican states. Let’s say Joy Hofmeister does get elected governor. Everything she gives the Democratic Party is a bonus because they are getting nothing from Stitt. Let’s say that Evan McMullin acts as a deeply conservative senator. At least the Democratic Party of Utah knows he isn’t going to conspire to overturn the 2024 Election if Biden wins again.
I hope that both of these candidates are successful. Success does not mean winning. Successful candidacies are ones that leave a lasting impact. I hope that they present a good showing because, as a political scientist, I think this is arguably the best way forward for atypical and third-party candidates. I would love to see more candidates doing this on both sides of the aisle. Have a pro-choice Republican run in California!
When voters say they want independent candidates then they need to back that up with their votes. If these candidates go down in flames in 2022 then we are back to polarization and galvanizing each side’s political base. If we sneer at the moderates then we deserve all the partisan bickering that we claim to hate.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.