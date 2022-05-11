Lately, I have spent a lot of time thinking about the future. Life has had a series of twists and turns, curveballs I never expected, and joys that have made my heart swell. Although I have cried many tears, I would not trade one experience, good, bad, ugly, or heartbreaking. The journey was meant to be, I learned lessons I never would have otherwise learned. And to be frank, I like where I am and who I am.
Next week marks the end of one journey and the beginning of another. This crossroad has made me reflect on my past, the decisions I have made, the opportunities I took, and the mistakes I made. There are moments I regret, but none that I would do differently. The scars run deep, some are still fresh, others are sore, and some like to flare up, yet these battle scars tell the story of my life, the story that made me.
And yet the future is what occupies my mind now. I am at a crossroads. My child, my precious baby, graduates from high school next week, and I can’t help but feel as though my role as Mom is ending, or at least drastically changing. My career is at a crossroads too. In February I self-published a book, and last month I published a second book. Maybe my dreams of being a writer are coming true.
To top off the changes, the worries running laps in my brain, one occupies my mind the most, my sweet Raffy is slowing down. He still has his sweet, slow smile, spends hours laughing every day, and checks on me throughout my day. But his walk is slower, his naps longer, and the gray is quickly spreading. Raffy’s aging is a sure sign my baby is growing up, her youth is tied to Raffy. In the moments I catch her telling him secrets I catch shadows of her childhood innocence and feel my heart warm.
As much as I stare into the sun, I cannot coax the future to whisper her secrets to me. I know there is pain coming, dear friends moving away, a child striking out on her own, and the potential of life without Raffy. I am not sure my heart can withstand the coming pain, the loneliness, or trying to learn my new roles, yet I know this. There have been times my future has looked bleaker, and the potential of any hope was not in sight.
Knowing what the future holds would only create stress, and potentially a great deal of fear. I would rather bravely face what is coming, carrying the story of my successes and failures, the lessons I have learned as my weapons, standing firm in the knowledge of my ability to withstand the storms, watch for rainbows, and collect the miracles. No matter what the future holds, I will make it, even if it means that at times I crawl, rather than walk.
I’m sure this coming week will be filled with thoughts and memories of my last week of high school. The memories are bittersweet, the thoughts and dreams of an innocent 18-year-old who thought they had it all figured out. I didn’t, but let me tell you, it turned out better than I ever thought it could.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.