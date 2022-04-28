Most young soldiers entering the Army, particularly those in the Aviation, Field Artillery and Air Defense branches, come to know Fort Rucker, Alabama, as the first home of U.S. Army Aviation. And indeed, it is now, but it certainly hasn’t always been that way.
Fort Sill’s Henry Post Army Airfield, sitting very quietly on the post, holds that distinction and is over 100 years old (almost 110, I think). Without recounting its proud history, suffice it to say that early Fort Sill planes and aerial balloons were used to train for observing the battle below and seeing and adjusting the effects of artillery fire. Early in World War I, the Army Observation School was formed at Fort Sill and Artillery officers would go up in hot air or hydrogen balloons. The all-too-frequent explosions soon convinced Army officials that hydrogen gas was not the answer. The need for a permanent facility of its own eventually led to the relocation of Army Aviation to Fort Rucker. Sad day for the Army, really, and for Lawton.
Army Aviation, as with all flying, is dangerous. My two closest brushes with death while in the Army centered around aviation: one when the CH-47 helicopter in which I was flying dropped me off at a Bamberg, Germany, airfield then immediately plunged into a local industrial area after the tail rotor fell off. The second was when a young pilot froze as we were preparing to land in that same helicopter at Frankfurt, which caused us to narrowly miss an American Airlines flight from, you guessed it, Dallas. But those are other stories. Many vets have them. But I do remember the use of extensive aviation slang in both cases, though in those cases I dare not print them. But that slang is things pilots say the rest of us rarely understand.
For example:
1. “Souls on Board”. Pilots always announce to air traffic control the number of “souls on board” before they take off. This prevents the need to distinguish the crew and pilots from passengers and, frankly, tells air traffic control how many bodies to look for in case of an accident. The phrase is sobering when heard.
2. “Bingo”. Bingo is a term I often heard. Completely unrelated to aviation, the pilot will announce “Bingo” to let air traffic control know how much fuel is needed for a safe return to home base. Passengers assume and hope the aircraft actually has the fuel it needs to return.
3. “Bought the Farm”. Pilots “buy the farm” when they are killed. Not a term you ever want to hear.
4. “Goo” is bad weather which arises making it virtually impossible to see through the clouds. Think “pea soup”. Not a good sign.
5. “Air Pocket.” An “air pocket” is the term pilots use as a term for turbulence, when they want to avoid scaring us to death.
6. “Gate lice.” You may be one of them. Gate lice are the folks who crowd around the gate, don’t wait for their boarding priority to be called, and want to get on the plane first. Good name for them. Don’t be gate lice.
7. “Sharon Stone Jump seat.” The seat in the front of the plane which faces the other way, named after a famous movie scene from “Fatal Attraction”.
There are a bunch more. Many cannot be shared in polite company, but when you hear them, you can be sure to pilot is sending a message he may not want you to understand.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.