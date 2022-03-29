No one under 40 has any meaningful memory of the Cold War, the Soviet Union, or living in a world driven by great power rivalry and wars. Instead, they grew up in a period of unprecedented global affluence and relative peace, free to embrace the internet, social media, and a revolution in digital technology that transformed entertainment, communication, shopping, education, and the workplace.
They never learned to worry about nuclear war, to understand the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), or to appreciate the role the United States played in promoting stability, security, and a rules-based global community after 1945. It should therefore come as no surprise that so many of our fellow citizens are confused and frightened by the stunning changes in international affairs since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Russia’s offensive has stalled in the face of courageous Ukrainian resistance boosted by a massive influx of Western arms. Yet the damage caused by the Russians is already monumental. Thousands are dead or wounded. Ten million people — almost one fourth of Ukraine’s population — have left their homes. Three and a half million have fled the country to escape the fighting, and more than half of all Ukrainian children are displaced. We are witnessing the largest refugee crisis since World War II, and it is driven by savage Russian attacks deliberately aimed at civilians. The apparent Russian goal is to drive people out of Ukraine, kill, kidnap, or subjugate those who stay, and to carve the country into pieces if it cannot be fully conquered.
The United States has responded by cooperating with NATO and other nations in sending arms to Ukraine, attempting to isolate Russia economically with sanctions, and striving to avoid direct conflict between the major powers for fear of trigging a much larger and more devastating war. The approach is familiar to anyone who lived through the Cold War but is often confusing to those who did not or who do not understand why the United States is involved or why it cannot do more to end the fighting. True understanding will require time and analysis from all of us, and because the issue is so vital it is important that we begin embracing early insights now.
The first should be that we are in the initial stages of a generational conflict, with the world dividing into blocs composed of the US and its allies, Russia, China, and their allies, and nations who hope to avoid taking sides. That happened in the Cold War too. If it holds, it may require more sacrifice — in the form of higher taxes and defense spending and a larger military establishment — than we have supported in a long time.
The second is that the balance of power has shifted in this new era. In 1949 NATO — a defensive alliance formed to deter an invasion of Western Europe by the Soviet Union — included only 12 countries. Today there are 30 countries in the alliance, including two nuclear powers besides the United States (Britain and France), and member states account for 57 percent of annual global military spending.
That is a far cry from the days of the first Cold War, when the armed forces of the Soviet Union and its coerced allies — the seven eastern European countries of the Warsaw Pact — seemed so overwhelming as to guarantee the use of nuclear weapons by the US in the event of a general war. Today’s balance of power favors the West, especially since the US and its allies account for approximately half of global economic output. That cannot mean the US can behave recklessly, for World War III would still be catastrophic, but it does mean we have the means to endure another long contest if we have the necessary will and patience.
The third is that unity matters. Our political leaders accomplished a great deal during the Cold War. They were never perfect, but they managed to unite for the common good regularly enough to make progress on Civil Rights, to oversee an ever-expanding economy, and to maintain an expensive but necessary national security posture that allowed us to survive the Cold War.
Fear, as it turns out, is sometimes a necessary tonic to force otherwise petty people to cooperate. We are already seeing signs that cooperation is emerging again. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, our political parties have been remarkably unified in their support, and after years of delay the U.S. Senate recently passed an anti-lynching law, postal reform, laws ending forced arbitration in sexual assault and harassment cases, a new requirement that Daylight Saving Time last all year, and reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act. The Senate also made progress on passing new anti-trust laws and regulations increasing U.S. semi-conductor production and lowering the cost of insulin. These are small gains relative to the nightmare in Ukraine to be sure, but they were all accomplished in the last month, when a crisis gave our leaders a renewed sense of the importance of being Americans first and members of selfish and divisive political parties second.
Finally, we must understand that leadership matters. In an era when we have rediscovered the reality that U.S. and Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are only 30 minutes flight time away from ending our civilizations, we cannot afford presidents or members of Congress who do not understand NATO, do not know why we station troops overseas, or who question our intelligence agencies or the valor of our men and women in the armed forces. We have the lives of our children in our hands every time we vote, and we must emphasize knowledge of national security, strong character, and the wisdom to stay calm in a crisis over every other consideration when choosing our leaders.
These are principles on which we can build the road forward in a newly frightening world. They are tools we must give our children, so that they can triumph in this new Cold War the same way that we did in the first.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.